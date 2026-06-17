Source: WILLIAM WEST / Getty The sister-sister act we didn’t know we needed is here. Serena and Venus Williams are taking the court together again. The iconic duo has secured a wild card entry into Wimbledon 2026 and will compete in the Ladies’ Doubles tournament later this month. Wimbledon marked the moment with a stunning image of the sisters walking hand in hand across the grass courts in crisp white tennis looks. The simple caption read: “Welcome Back.” Pause for reaction. RELATED CONTENT: Tennis Phenom CoCo Gauff’s 10 Most Outstanding Moments On The Court

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty Venus & Serena: Tennis Royalty Returns Serena returned to competitive tennis last week for the first time in four years. She teamed up with Victoria Mboko and won their opening match before Mboko was forced to withdraw because of a knee injury. The tennis legend isn’t slowing down. Serena is also scheduled to compete in this week’s Berlin Open alongside Karolina Muchova before heading to Wimbledon. Before last week’s return, Serena had not played competitive tennis since the 2022 U.S. Open. Since stepping away from the game, she has been open about focusing on family life and raising her daughters, Olympia and Adira. Meanwhile, Venus has continued to compete on her own terms. The seven-time Grand Slam singles champion has remained connected to the sport while continuing to expand her influence far beyond. Seeing them together this month is iconic. It just hits different.