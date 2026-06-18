Got ‘Ozempic Butt’? Fix Your Flat And Flabby Booty With Experimental New Drug

Source: Zinkevych / Getty “Ozempic butt” has become a popular slang term for a cosmetic change some people notice after significant weight loss on medications like Ozempic and other GLP-1 drugs. It refers to a loss of fullness, firmness, and skin tightness in the buttocks that can make the area appear flatter or looser. Thankfully, a new experimental drug called apitegromab could help patients looking to lose overall body fat without sacrficing too much muscle. While it sounds like a drug side effect, Ozempic butt isn’t actually caused directly by the medication itself. Instead, it’s a common result of losing a large amount of weight quickly, which often includes the loss of both fat and muscle. As more people use powerful weight-loss drugs, researchers are now looking for ways to solve this pesky problem. One experimental treatment in development is a drug called apitegromab, which was recently highlighted in a study published in Nature Medicine published June 8. Early results suggest it may help protect muscle during weight loss, potentially reducing changes in body shape that come from muscle loss. RELATED CONTENT: Ozempic’s Secret Second Act — The Harsh Truth About Life After You Stop Using GLP-1 Medication

How does apitegromab work? Apitegromab works by targeting a protein in the body called myostatin. Myostatin’s normal role is to limit muscle growth, acting like a brake on how much muscle the body can build or maintain. By blocking this protein, apitegromab is designed to help preserve muscle mass, and in some cases, may even help support muscle growth, during periods of weight loss when muscle is often lost alongside fat. Previous research on apitegromab has shown encouraging signs. In animal studies, it increased muscle size, strength, and overall lean body mass. It has also been tested in people with spinal muscular atrophy, a genetic condition that causes progressive muscle weakness, where it showed improvements in motor function. These findings helped build interest in whether the drug could be useful beyond rare diseases, including in common conditions like obesity.