What Are Ozempic Ears? The Side Effect Impacting GLP-1 Users
The Ozempic Side Effect No One Saw Coming — And It’s Showing Up On Your Head
Ozempic and Wegovy—two medications widely prescribed for Type 2 diabetes and obesity—have skyrocketed in popularity thanks to their dramatic weight-loss effects. But while the pounds may be dropping, some patients are noticing unexpected changes in certain body parts. Among them: sagging earlobes, according to reporting from Allure’s Marci Robin.
In Robin’s Nov. 7 article, she notes that “Earlobes, apparently, are top of mind among GLP-1 patients” as the powerful weight loss drug pulls fat from all areas of the body—including the earlobes. In fact, “Ozempic ears” is the term being used to describe the unfortunate side effect. Notably, experts say that while some GLP-1 users might experience reduced earlobe volume, it’s rarely caused by the medication alone. New York City board-certified plastic surgeon Steven J. Pearlman, MD, explained to Robin that earlobes do contain fat, so “extreme fat loss”—around 30 pounds or more—can thin them out for some people.
But Palm Beach–based board-certified plastic surgeon Mark Murphy, MD, attributes most earlobe changes to other factors.
“While significant weight loss can affect the appearance of the ears to some extent, the aging process and heavy earrings tend to have a more significant impact, particularly in older individuals,” he explained. “Each patient’s unique anatomy and the extent of weight loss will ultimately determine the degree of change seen in the ears.”
In short, “Ozempic ears” isn’t something that can reasonably or exclusively be blamed on the medication. And since the average GLP-1 user is in their 40s, sagging progresses with age.
There are ways to fix sagging earlobes caused by Ozempic and Wegovy.
For those who are bothered by their earlobe changes, solutions do exist. Dr. Murphy said patients can opt for earlobe correction surgery.
“Earlobe correction surgery is a very straightforward procedure that takes about 45 minutes and is performed in the office under local anesthesia to numb the area. Excess tissue is removed, and the ear is sutured to form a more aesthetically pleasing shape.” Stitches come out after about 10 days, and ears can be re-pierced within a couple of months.
Filler injections are also a solution. Dr. Pearlman notes that filler injections offer a less invasive alternative, though they may need periodic touch-ups similar to facial fillers.
“I tell patients that adding filler to their earlobes can look like their diamond studs are half a carat larger since [their lobes] are perked up,” she added while speaking to Robin.
Ozempic and Wegovy users have also complained about “Ozempic Face.“
Earlobes aren’t the only body part where users report visible shifts while taking Ozempic or Wegovy. Some patients say they’ve noticed accelerated facial aging, a phenomenon dubbed “Ozempic Face.” As previously reported, in a 2023 interview with the New York Times, Jennifer Berger described seeing dramatic changes after taking Mounjaro, a medication similar to Ozempic and Wegovy.
“I remember looking in the mirror, and it was almost like I didn’t even recognize myself,” she said. “My body looked great, but my face looked exhausted and old.”
New York-based plastic surgeon Dr. Oren Tepper explained that facial sagging is a well-documented effect of weight loss.
“When it comes to facial aging, fat is typically more friend than foe,” he said. “Weight loss may turn back your biological age, but it tends to turn your facial clock forward.”
Did you develop “Ozempic ears” or any other side effects after taking GLP-1 drugs? Tell us your thoughts.
