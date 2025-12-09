The Ozempic Side Effect No One Saw Coming — And It’s Showing Up On Your Head

Source: Stefania Pelfini la Waziya / Getty

Ozempic and Wegovy—two medications widely prescribed for Type 2 diabetes and obesity—have skyrocketed in popularity thanks to their dramatic weight-loss effects. But while the pounds may be dropping, some patients are noticing unexpected changes in certain body parts. Among them: sagging earlobes, according to reporting from Allure’s Marci Robin.

In Robin’s Nov. 7 article, she notes that “Earlobes, apparently, are top of mind among GLP-1 patients” as the powerful weight loss drug pulls fat from all areas of the body—including the earlobes. In fact, “Ozempic ears” is the term being used to describe the unfortunate side effect. Notably, experts say that while some GLP-1 users might experience reduced earlobe volume, it’s rarely caused by the medication alone. New York City board-certified plastic surgeon Steven J. Pearlman, MD, explained to Robin that earlobes do contain fat, so “extreme fat loss”—around 30 pounds or more—can thin them out for some people.

But Palm Beach–based board-certified plastic surgeon Mark Murphy, MD, attributes most earlobe changes to other factors.

“While significant weight loss can affect the appearance of the ears to some extent, the aging process and heavy earrings tend to have a more significant impact, particularly in older individuals,” he explained. “Each patient’s unique anatomy and the extent of weight loss will ultimately determine the degree of change seen in the ears.”

In short, “Ozempic ears” isn’t something that can reasonably or exclusively be blamed on the medication. And since the average GLP-1 user is in their 40s, sagging progresses with age.