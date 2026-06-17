NeNe Leakes Slams Drew Sidora For Eating Her 'Leftovers'
‘If You Wanted My Leftovers, You Should’ve Asked For A Plate’ — NeNe Leakes Reads Drew Sidora For Filth Over Former Boo
“What is dis, honey?”
Real Housewives of Atlanta icon NeNe Leakes is setting social media ablaze, this time for some shady comments aimed at a current cast member. Following Sunday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, the OG peach holder hopped online to weigh in on Drew Sidora’s appearance with one of her former flings, accusing the singer of going after her (YN) leftovers.
What Happened Between Drew And NeNe?
During the episode, Drew attended Pinky Cole’s roller skating event, where she appeared to entertain the thought of Terry D, also known as Temper Boi, being her “man.”
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Pinky shared during the show that she previously asked Temper to attend the event as Drew’s date, which apparently didn’t seem to sit well with NeNe. The former peach-holder threw shade at Drew, accusing the Housewife of snacking on her “leftovers.”
“If you wanted my leftovers you should have asked for a plate,” Nene told Drew. “It didn’t even taste good. The thirst is real,” she added.
During her confessional, Drew shared that she was introduced to Temper Boi through her hairstylist, Walter, at a wellness event, explaining that her stylist was simply trying to encourage her to step back into the dating world. Pinky appeared to support that message by personally inviting Terry to accompany Drew to her skate party. Even though she did appear to show a little interest when one of the girls called Terry her “man,” Drew made it clear she wasn’t interested in building a dating “roster” at this stage of her life.
“I don’t have time for a roster,” she chuckled.
Walter also confirmed that Drew “wasn’t interested” in her ex-fling.
“I introduced them and @drewsidora wasn’t even interested at 1st, you can tell from the look on her face…nobody wants your leftovers; nobody even knew ya’ll were a thing,” he penned on social media, according a screenshot obtained by The RHOA Talk.
More on the flip!
Did NeNe Leakes And Temper Boi Date?
Relationship rumors stirred about NeNe and Temper Boi, a Georgia-based rapper, back in 2021 after photos surfaced of the two looking very cozy, including her lying in bed beside him, him kissing her forehead at a nightclub, and the pair dancing closely.
NeNe never publicly confirmed or denied the relationship, but Temper Boi added fuel to the speculation with a post that read:
“Since mf’s wanna leak my s–t and run false headlines might as well share the truth… last few months been amazing and eye opening,” he wrote. “Nothing but love for you Linnethia and I wish you the best.”
He also shared a photo of them together on his Instagram Story while Future’s “My Collection” played in the background, even spotlighting the lyric, “Even if I only hit you once, you part of my collection.”
Yikes!
Drew, for her part, hasn’t addressed the shade just yet.
NeNe Leakes’ shady reaction comes just one month after a source claimed she was giving love another shot with her former boyfriend, Liberian fashion designer Nyonisela Sioh. As previously reported, a source claimed that the former lovebirds rekindled their romance in May, though things are still a bit “complicated.” The pair began dating in 2022 before seemingly splitting in 2023.
What do you think of NeNe Leakes’ shady reaction to Drew Sidora and Temper Boi potentially dating?
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