‘RHOA’ Star Drew Sidora’s Messy Divorce Is Final — And The Court Ordered Her To Pay Ralph Pittman How Much?

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

After more than three years of custody disputes, basement bashing, and countless headlines, Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman are putting their marriage and cellar dweller drama behind them. The news comes amid fans debating about the cushily coined housewife’s salary that was revealed in divorce docs.

According to court documents obtained by People, Sidora has been ordered to pay Pittman $2,218 per month in child support for their two children. The documents state that Sidora earns approximately $38,260 monthly, while Pittman’s monthly income is listed at $27,449. Pittman will maintain health insurance coverage for the children, while any uncovered medical expenses will be split equally between the former spouses.

RELATED CONTENT: Close Call! — Drew Sidora Narrowly Avoids Eviction, Allowed To Stay In Georgia Mansion With ‘Cheater’ Ex Ralph Pittman Amid Nasty Divorce Battle

The settlement also awards Pittman exclusive ownership of the former couple’s Atlanta home, meaning he can move from the home’s basement to upstairs. However, he must pay Sidora $145,054.12 for her share of the property’s equity within 45 days of the order’s filing.

TMZ also reported on the filings and shed light on Sidora’s earnings from The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Her salary rose from roughly $352,000 in Season 15 to $380,000 in Season 16 before reaching approximately $465,000 for Season 17. According to the documents, her most recent contract amounted to about $26,000 per episode.