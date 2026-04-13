Drew Sidora Says She Risks Being ‘Homeless’ After Judge Orders Her To Vacate Home Amid Explosive Divorce From Ralph Pittman

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty Drew Sidora is opening up about a recent court ruling in her ongoing divorce from Ralph Pittman, which requires her to vacate the Georgia home they once shared. Not only that, but in a new filing, she’s asked a judge to reverse the decision, saying she doesn’t have the “financial resources” to meet the May 31 deadline and could be left homeless. On April 12, the singer and The Real Housewives of Atlanta star addressed the situation on X, offering an update on where things stand between her and Pittman. RELATED CONTENT: Slutty Vegans, Married Men & ‘Every Nigerian In Atlanta?’ ‘RHOA’ Season 17 Is Unhinged “Good morning. Some details regarding my divorce have recently become public, although the process is not yet finalized. During this time, Ralph and I are committed to co-parenting and doing what’s best for our children,” she penned. “While certain things are beyond my control, my focus remains on showing up every day as the best mother I can be,” the star continued. “Living in the public eye comes with challenges, but I’m choosing to move forward with grace, growth, and intention.” She added, “My children are my priority, and I’m committed to leading with love, peace, and positivity. There is no ill intent toward anyone just a continued focus on healing, evolving, and becoming the best version of myself.” Drew Sidora must leave the house she once shared with Ralph Pittman by May 31. As previously reported, court documents obtained by TMZ revealed this week that Sidora has been ordered to temporarily move out of the Georgia residence she shares with Pittman by May 31. A judge determined that, due to the “current financial circumstances of the parties,” both will continue to split household expenses until her departure.

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty The former couple is also expected to share joint legal custody of their two children, son Machai, 10, and daughter Aniya, 8. Pittman, 43, has been granted primary physical custody during the school year, while Sidora will have parenting time on alternating weekends starting in August. A spokesperson for Sidora told TMZ that the “matter is still being actively litigated, and is in the middle of the final trial. The Second Temporary Order is, in fact, temporary, and does not reflect the final outcome of the case.” Pittman, who currently resides in the basement of the home, is permitted to come upstairs to assist with getting the children ready for school. He has not publicly commented on the case thus far. In addition to her two children with Pittman, Sidora is also a mother to her 14-year-old son, Josiah, from a previous relationship.