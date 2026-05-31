Subscribe
Close
Reality TV Stars

Drew Sidora Avoids Eviction, Allowed To Stay In Georgia Mansion

Close Call! — Drew Sidora Narrowly Avoids Eviction, Allowed To Stay In Georgia Mansion With ‘Cheater’ Ex Ralph Pittman Amid Nasty Divorce Battle

A Georgia judge has reversed a previous order, allowing 'RHOA' star Drew Sidora to remain in her marital home with Ralph Pittman.

Published on May 31, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Source: Getty

It looks like Real Housewives of Atlanta star Drew Sidora just got a major court win in her divorce saga. A Georgia judge changed course in a last-minute decision, ruling that Sidora no longer has to vacate the marital mansion she still shares with her estranged husband, Ralph Pittman.

The surprise ruling marks a big triumph in the ongoing drama of Drew Sidora’s divorce. The actress had been facing a strict, ticking deadline of May 31st to pack up her things and move out of the property. With that deadline completely dissolved by the court, new legal documents confirm that both parties are officially permitted to remain under the same roof for the time being while they continue to navigate their highly contentious split.

The sudden change of heart from the judge comes after Drew filed an urgent request begging the court to reconsider its original position. In her previous filings, the singer argued that forcing her out of the home on such short notice would place an impossible burden on her family, claiming she lacked the financial resources to secure a new home for herself and her 14-year-old son, Josiah, from a previous relationship. She explained to the judge that the eviction could leave them homeless.

RELATED CONTENT: Drew Sidora Says She Risks Being ‘Homeless’ After Judge Orders Her To Vacate Home Amid Explosive Divorce From Ralph Pittman

2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Press Room
Source: Mindy Small / Getty

Originally, the judge had shown very little sympathy for her predicament. According to TMZ, a previous temporary order required Drew and Ralph to continue splitting household expenses down the middle only until her scheduled departure date. In her filings, Drew pointed out the massive income disparity between the two, alleging that the podcaster makes three times her income. She also lobbed financial accusations at her ex, claiming Ralph had run up a past-due mortgage balance of $25,251.07.

The battle over their physical house reflects the toxic nature of Drew Sidora’s divorce, which has been playing out in the public eye since both parties filed separate documents back in March 2023. While Drew’s amended filings initially accused Ralph of being a cheater who subjected her to mental and financial abuse, Ralph has used his platform to mount an aggressive smear campaign of his own.

As previously reported, last summer, Ralph took to social media to unleash a massive wave of digital bombshells aimed at destroying his estranged wife’s public image. The entrepreneur dropped screenshots of affectionate text threads on X (formerly Twitter) to back up his long-standing claims that Drew was stepping out on their marriage. He alleged that she was involved with a business consultant named Blakk and shared photos that appeared to show former WNBA star Ty Young kissing Drew on the neck.

“It’s crazy how I’m called a serial cheater with no receipts, when the affair that ended our marriage is denied like explicit details haven’t been out there for years,” Ralph wrote at the time, blasting her for faking emotions for the cameras. He even claimed that their infamous RHOA storyline regarding his unannounced solo trip to Tampa was a fabricated reenactment engineered by producers to turn him into a reality TV villain.

Drew has consistently denied crossing the line into romance with either Blakk or Ty Young, maintaining that those relationships were purely platonic distractions from the breakdown of her marriage. Despite the heavy mudslinging, she has publicly stated that her focus remains entirely on protecting her kids. The former couple shares joint legal custody of their two young children, ten-year-old Machai and eight-year-old Aniya.

RELATED CONTENT: Slutty Vegans, Married Men & ‘Every Nigerian In Atlanta?’ ‘RHOA’ Season 17 Is Unhinged

Related Tags

black celebrity divorce divorce Drew Sidora Georgia ralph pittman Real Housewives of Atlanta TMZ
More from MadameNoire

You May Also Like

2026 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Red Carpet

Tia Mowry Hard Launches Relationship With Nobu Los Cabos Coupledom, Confirms THIS MaYN Is Her Handsome Honey

Bossip
The Real Housewives of Atlanta, RHOA, RHOA SEASON 17

#RHOA Midseason Supertease Shows Shamea & Porsha's Mama Drama, Gizelle Bryant Weighing In & An ATL Athlete Allegation

Bossip

Happy Birthday, Olandria! 5 Times She Reminded Us She Is The Ultimate Gemini

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - April 30, 2026

Ciara Miller Doesn't Own Anyone A Less “Harsh” Delivery After Being Betrayed

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Trending
J Alphonse Talks P-Valley and New Music
11:43
Entertainment  |  Craig Stewart

J Alphonse Talks P-Valley and New Music

Comments
Mompreneurs S4E6: Shay Wood MN
45:16
Entertainment  |  Craig Stewart

Mompreneurs S4E6: Shay Wood MN

Comments
MN Talks With Rap Legends Salt N Pepa | I Got Questions
8:46
Entertainment  |  MadameNoire

MN Talks With Rap Legends Salt N Pepa | I Got Questions

Comments
The Black Estate
2 Items
Real Estate  |  Victoria Kim

The Black Estate: Meet Quincy and Tawian Livingston — The Atlanta Couple Redefining Black Homeownership

Comments
The Black Estate
2 Items
Lifestyle  |  Victoria Kim

The Black Estate: The Livingstons Open Up Their Atlanta Home To Community & Connection

Comments

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close