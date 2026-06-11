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Knicks Vs. Spurs Game 4 Black Celebrity Sightings

Jordyn Woods, Her ‘Lucky’ $125 Bag And All The Knicks Vs. Spurs Game 4 Celebrity Sightings

There was a who's who of public figures in attendance to witness the greatest comeback in NBA Finals history, check them out!

Published on June 11, 2026
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A woman wearing glasses and a white jacket holds a large orange object above her head in a crowded auditorium.
Source: Jordyn Woods/Instagram / Jordyn Woods/Instagram

The Knicks walked into Game 4 with a lot more than a 2-1 NBA Finals lead on their shoulders. Just two nights earlier, San Antonio handed New York its first loss in 14 games, snapping the Knicks’ wild 13-game winning streak and quieting Madison Square Garden just enough to remind everybody that Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs were not here for a cute Finals cameo. Add in the Trump drama from Game 3 — the boos, the extra attention, the “curse” jokes, all of it — and Game 4 already had the energy of a must-watch New York event before the ball even tipped.

Tracy Morgan at 2026 NBA Finals - Knicks Spurs Game Four | June 10, 2026
Source: Al Bello / Getty

Then the actual game somehow topped the hype. The Spurs had the Knicks looking cooked, building a 29-point lead and threatening to snatch complete control of the series. But New York turned the Garden into a pressure cooker, storming all the way back before OG Anunoby tipped in the go-ahead bucket in the final seconds to seal a ridiculous 107-106 win. Jalen Brunson led the way with 36 points and seven assists, Anunoby added 33, and the Knicks left Game 4 with a 3-1 series lead and one win standing between them and their first championship since 1973.

Of course, this being the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden, the scene was bigger than basketball. Just like Game 3, Game 4 turned into a full-blown celebrity roll call, with everyone from longtime Knicks fixtures to Hollywood A-listers and pop culture heavyweights packing the building. Taylor Swift pulled up with Alana and Este Haim, Spike Lee was right where he always is, and names like Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner, Ben Stiller, Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, Mariska Hargitay, Hailey Bieber, Tracy Morgan, Jimmy Fallon, Fat Joe and more helped make Celebrity Row feel like its own red carpet.

By the end of the night, though, everybody in the building had the same face: shocked, stressed, excited and completely flabbergasted by what they had just watched. The stars didn’t just show up for a photo op — they got a front-row seat to one of the wildest comebacks in NBA Finals history, the kind of game where even the celebs forgot to play it cool. From courtside reactions to Knicks-themed fits, Game 4 had more than enough famous faces to fill a gallery, and we’ve rounded up all the celebs spotted at Knicks vs. Spurs below!

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2026 NBA Finals - Knicks Spurs Game Four

Source: Dustin Satloff / Getty

Jerry Seinfeld

Fat Joe

Fat Joe at 2026 NBA Finals - Game Four
Source: Al Bello / Getty

Timothée Chalamet

Timothée Chalamet at 2026 NBA Finals - Knicks Spurs Game Four
Source: Dustin Satloff / Getty

Wu-Tang Clan

Wu-Tang Clan Halftime Show at 2026 NBA Finals - Knicks Spurs Game Four
Source: Al Bello / Getty

Ben Stiller, Spike Lee, Nas & Tracy Morgan

Chris Rock

Jordyn Woods & Kylie Jenner

Tate McRae & Hailey Bieber

Larry David & John McEnroe

Jimmy Fallon

Penn Badgley & Nina Dobrev

Alana & Este Haim

Edie Falco & Jeremy Lin

Adam Sandler

A$AP Rocky

Victor Cruz

Madison Square Garden basketball court with scoreboard showing New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs game, with Victor Cruz on the jumbotron.
Source: Access Hollywood / Instagram

Keke Palmer

Crowd of people cheering and waving at a sporting event, with a large stadium visible in the background.
Source: Keke Palmer / Instagram Stories
Two women laughing and making excited gestures in a crowded room.
Source: Jamie Chung/ Instagram

Tracee Ellis Ross

A smiling person in glasses looking out over a large, crowded arena or stadium filled with people.
Source: Tracee Ellis Ross / Instagram Stories
A group of people in blue uniforms cheering and celebrating enthusiastically.
Source: Jamie Chung / Instagram

Jamie Chung

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Related Tags

Adam Sandler Al Bello Ben Stiller Cardi B Chris Rock Edie Falco Este Haim Getty Getty Wu-Tang Clan Hailey Bieber Jalen Brunson Jamie Chung Jeremy Lin Jerry Seinfeld John McEnroe Jordyn Woods Kylie Jenner Larry David Madison Square Garden Mariska Hargitay NBA nba finals New York Nina Dobrev Penn Badgley Rocky San Antonio sports Spurs Tate McRae Taylor Swift Timothée Chalamet Tracy Morgan Victor Cruz Victor Wembanyama
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