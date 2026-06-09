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Cardi B Shut Down MSG With Surprise NBA Finals Halftime Show

The Knicks Lost, But Cardi B Won Game 3 With A Snatched Surprise NBA Finals Halftime Performance

The Bronx rapper hit the stage while celebrities including Ciara, Fat Joe, and Spike Lee filled Madison Square Garden for Knicks vs. Spurs.

Published on June 9, 2026
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New York Knicks v San Antonio Spurs - NBA Finals
Source: Anadolu / Getty

Cardi B is all about the Bronx – and the Bronx is all about Cardi. The “Bongos” rapper showed her New York pride, taking center stage during Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Cardi performed during halftime at Madison Square Garden as the New York Knicks faced the San Antonio Spurs. She ran through several songs, including “Bodega Baddie,” and had the crowd on its feet.

RELATED CONTENT: ‘Ready To Crash Out!’ — Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Reignite Reconciliation Rumors After ‘Performative’ PDA On Mother’s Day: 8 Fan Reactions

Cardi B Performs In A Body-Hugging Courtside Look

While dropping bars, Cardi wore a fitted gray look that hugged every curve. The outfit featured corset details, slim pants, and heels.

Her body was bodying.

Her hair and makeup were flawless, as usual. Cardi wore sleek, buss-down black hair with a middle part laid to the gawds. Her glam included popping blush, sexy liner, and a glow that caught the arena lights.

It is obvious that the NBA players were not the only ones scoring points on the court.

2026 NBA Finals - Game Three
Source: Dustin Satloff / Getty

And while Cardi worked the stage, she had another job that night: mom.

Throughout the evening, Cardi shared real-time pictures of herself and her son, Wave, enjoying the game courtside. One thing about Cardi? She does not play about her kids.

We love to see a mommy-son moment in the middle of a major performance and NBA experience.

Teyana Taylor, Jay-Z And Jordyn Woods Were Also In The Building

2026 NBA Finals - Game Three
Source: Al Bello / Getty

Cardi was one of several celebrities with a coveted seat inside the packed arena.

Teyana Taylor was spotted in a black-and-blue Knicks jacket layered over a sleek black Kith look. She paired it with a bust-down black wig, sunglasses, and sporty sneakers.

The Rose from Harlem looked fab as she did double duty that night. Teyana left Chanel’s Tribeca Artists Dinner and headed straight to the NBA game. Videos from her hairstylist and makeup artist showed her changing in the car.  

From feminine chic at Chanel to sporty at the Garden, Teyana is that girl.

Jay-Z also held down courtside seats with a huge smile and his classic black sunglasses. Fresh off the Roots Picnic stage, he rocked his picked-out afro while cheering on the New York team.

Jordyn Woods also kept her courtside style reign going as one of our favorite WAGs. Despite a small security snafu over the no-bag policy, she still looked Knicks cute while cheering on her man, Karl-Anthony Towns.

Jordyn rocked a custom long-sleeved top with relaxed-fit jeans.

Other celebrities in the building included Fat Joe, DJ Khaled, Rema, French Montana, Ciara, Russell Wilson, Future, Tracy Morgan and Spike Lee.

At the end of the night, the Spurs took Game 3 against the Knicks, making the series 2-1. For sports fans, that means an even more intense matchup. But for the fashion girls and celebrity lovers, it also means more time to spot our favorite stars courtside.

The players are battling for the trophy, but the celebs are giving us sporty Knicks fits, glam moments, and plenty to talk about.

RELATED CONTENT: From Cardi B To Jay-Z — The Ultimate Summer 2026 Concert & Festival Guide

Related Tags

basketball Cardi B Ciara Harlem Jay-Z Jordyn Woods Karl-Anthony Towns Madison Square Garden NBA nba finals New York New York Knicks Rema Russell Wilson San Antonio Spurs Spurs Stefon Diggs Tracy Morgan
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