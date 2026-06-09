‘WTF Is This?!’ — Swimwear Brand Cupshe Under Fire After Talent Manager Shares Alleged Email Saying Brand Wouldn’t Work With Black People

Source: Ivan Apfel / Getty Niasia Boykin, founder and lead talent manager of The Brownstone Collective, an influencer management company, has come forward with serious allegations against swimwear brand Cupshe. On June 4, Boykin shared a screenshot on Threads of an email she allegedly received from a brand representative. In the message, the representative claimed that the brand wouldn’t be working with Black people for an upcoming campaign. “We would not collab with black people this campaign,” the email allegedly read. RELATED CONTENT: They Ready! — Tiffany Haddish & Lizzo Look ‘Good As Hell’ Ripping The Runway At The ‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’ Fashion Show

Niasia Boykin called the Cupshe rep’s response an act of “racial discrimination.” Niasia Boykin said she was stunned that the response came from a company email address and described it as a blatant example of “racial discrimination” that should not be tolerated within the influencer marketing industry. “I run a talent agency. I pitched them on behalf of my creators. This was their response,” she wrote in the caption. “This is racial discrimination. It is illegal. And it happens in influencer marketing more than anyone wants to admit, usually just more quietly than this. Saving my receipts.” In a follow-up post, Boykin explained that she had been communicating with the brand representative through several messages to determine whether one of her clients would be a good fit for the campaign. “Briefs were shared, and when I recommended talent, that last email came through,” she said. As the post gained traction, some users questioned whether the email was authentic. Boykin responded by insisting that the message was genuine. “For anyone who wants to know if it’s fake, I understand. I had to re-read three times to make sure my eyes weren’t playing tricks on me,” she penned.