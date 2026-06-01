They Ready! — Tiffany Haddish & Lizzo Look ‘Good As Hell’ Ripping The Runway At The ‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’ Fashion Show

Source: Getty Lizzo was feeling — and looking — good as hell as she hit the runway for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s star-studded show during Miami Swim Week. Not only did the singer, flute player, and Yitty founder stun with her curves and undeniable presence, but she also delivered a performance that had the crowd locked in from start to finish. She brought main-character energy, and all eyes were on her. RELATED CONTENT: Lizzo’s Empowering ‘Weight Release’ Journey Is Redefining Body Autonomy For Black Women

Lizzo Brought Vocals And Body To Miami Swim Week Lizzo strutted the catwalk in a bold blue one-piece swimsuit with “B-tch” written across the front, tying the look to her upcoming album. Her hair was big, blonde, and full of drama, while her hoop earrings and glam gave the look even more attitude. But Sports Illustrated did not just tap Lizzo to werk the runway. The star also performed. Switching up her swim fit, she wore a black one-piece with a plunging neckline, bringing vocals, warm-weather style, and body. Lizzo and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit together just makes sense. Lizzo has long been a staunch advocate for body positivity. Sis does not play about her body, her style, or her self-worth, and she shuts down haters whenever they open their mouths. Respectfully. And Sports Illustrated Swimsuit keeps pushing the envelope when it comes to who gets to be seen, celebrated, and represented in swimwear. All bodies are swimsuit bodies, and Sports Illustrated made that message clear on the runway.