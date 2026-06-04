15 Mismatched Manicure Ideas Taking Over Summer 2026
Mismatched Manicures Are Having A Moment: 15 Playful Nail Art Ideas For Summer 2026
If choosing just one nail color feels impossible, summer 2026 has the perfect solution. Mismatched manicures are having a major moment, giving beauty lovers permission to wear multiple shades, finishes, and designs all at once. Check out the trend inside and learn how you can get a fresh mismatched set for yourself.
According to Essence, the trend is all about creating a cohesive look where every nail is different but still connected through a shared theme. Celebrities like Tracee Ellis Ross and Sabrina Elba have embraced the playful style, proving that nail art does not have to match perfectly to look polished.
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Nail artist Kinaya Haug told Essence that mismatched nails can feature different colors, patterns, or finishes as long as there is something tying the overall look together.
The beauty of this trend is that there are no strict rules. Whether you love bright summer shades, minimalist designs, or bold metallics, there is a mismatched manicure for you.
Scroll For 15 Ideas To Inspire Your Next Salon Appointment
15 Mismatched Manicure Ideas
1. Sunset Sorbet
Mix coral, peach, mango orange, and pink shades across each nail.
2. Rainbow French Tips
Keep a nude base and give every nail a different bright French tip color.
3. Butter Yellow & Gold
Alternate creamy yellow nails with gold chrome accents.
4. Tropical Brights
Combine lime green, turquoise, hot pink, and orange for a vacation-ready look.
5. Fruit Salad Nails
Feature tiny cherries, lemons, strawberries, and oranges on different fingers.
6. Chrome Mix
Use silver, rose gold, pearl chrome, and holographic finishes throughout the manicure.
7. Ocean Inspired
Blend seafoam green, deep blue, sandy beige, and pearl white shades.
8. Pastel Party
Choose a different pastel color for every nail.
9. Color Block Combo
Paint geometric shapes using contrasting colors on each finger.
10. Aura Energy
Create a different aura nail color combination on every nail.
11. Abstract Art Nails
Mix swirls, dots, and brushstroke patterns while keeping the same color palette.
12. Floral Garden
Feature a different flower design on each finger.
13. Neutral Luxe
Combine mocha, cream, caramel, taupe, and chocolate brown tones.
14. Jelly Nail Mix
Use translucent jelly colors in pink, purple, green, and orange.
15. Metallic French Remix
Pair colorful nail bases with contrasting metallic French tips.
To pull off the trend, focus on one unifying element, whether that is a shared color family, finish, or design style. The result is a manicure that feels creative, intentional, and perfectly suited for a summer filled with self-expression.
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