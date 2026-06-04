Mismatched Manicures Are Having A Moment: 15 Playful Nail Art Ideas For Summer 2026

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If choosing just one nail color feels impossible, summer 2026 has the perfect solution. Mismatched manicures are having a major moment, giving beauty lovers permission to wear multiple shades, finishes, and designs all at once. Check out the trend inside and learn how you can get a fresh mismatched set for yourself.

According to Essence, the trend is all about creating a cohesive look where every nail is different but still connected through a shared theme. Celebrities like Tracee Ellis Ross and Sabrina Elba have embraced the playful style, proving that nail art does not have to match perfectly to look polished.

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Nail artist Kinaya Haug told Essence that mismatched nails can feature different colors, patterns, or finishes as long as there is something tying the overall look together.

The beauty of this trend is that there are no strict rules. Whether you love bright summer shades, minimalist designs, or bold metallics, there is a mismatched manicure for you.

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