From Rihanna Inspo To Rooftop Ready — 8 Daring Designs To Refresh Your Nail Game This Summer

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Summer 2026 is right around the corner, which means it’s officially time to refresh your manicure for beach days, rooftop nights, vacations, and everything in between. This year, summer nail designs and trends are all about bold color, playful patterns, and designs that instantly put you in a summer state of mind. Whether you love bright statement nails or something more minimal with a fun twist, there’s no shortage of inspiration this season.

During an interview with InStyle on May 10, Nail Artist Hang Nguyen shared some of the hottest summer nail designs that beauty lovers are already obsessing over, including us. According to Nguyen, standout summer nails are all about creativity and personality, from funky abstract art to vibrant florals, seashell accents, and playful seasonal themes.

“Some of the elements that reflect fun and playful summer nails include bright colors, summertime activities, food and fruity treats, and overall just art that activates chill holiday feels,” she explained. Nguyen also noted that trendy techniques like aura nails, jelly finishes, and dreamy color layering can instantly elevate even the simplest manicure.

If you’re looking to freshen up your manicure this year, here are eight summer nail designs worth trying.

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