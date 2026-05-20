8 Daring Designs To Refresh Your Nail Game In Summer 2026
From Rihanna Inspo To Rooftop Ready — 8 Daring Designs To Refresh Your Nail Game This Summer
Summer 2026 is right around the corner, which means it’s officially time to refresh your manicure for beach days, rooftop nights, vacations, and everything in between. This year, summer nail designs and trends are all about bold color, playful patterns, and designs that instantly put you in a summer state of mind. Whether you love bright statement nails or something more minimal with a fun twist, there’s no shortage of inspiration this season.
During an interview with InStyle on May 10, Nail Artist Hang Nguyen shared some of the hottest summer nail designs that beauty lovers are already obsessing over, including us. According to Nguyen, standout summer nails are all about creativity and personality, from funky abstract art to vibrant florals, seashell accents, and playful seasonal themes.
“Some of the elements that reflect fun and playful summer nails include bright colors, summertime activities, food and fruity treats, and overall just art that activates chill holiday feels,” she explained. Nguyen also noted that trendy techniques like aura nails, jelly finishes, and dreamy color layering can instantly elevate even the simplest manicure.
If you’re looking to freshen up your manicure this year, here are eight summer nail designs worth trying.
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1. Make It Abstract
Don’t be afraid to go bold with abstract nail art this summer. Think mismatched swirls, unexpected color combinations, funky shapes, and playful detailing that instantly catches attention. Abstract nails are perfect for anyone who wants a manicure that feels artistic, trendy, and completely unique. The brighter and more creative, the better. These eye-catching designs are guaranteed to turn heads all season long.
2. Floral Patterns
Floral nails are a timeless summer favorite for a reason. Whether you choose delicate floral accents around the tips of your nails or go for a full garden-inspired design, flowers instantly bring soft, feminine energy to your manicure. Roses, daisies, sunflowers, and tropical blooms are especially popular this year, adding a fresh seasonal touch that feels bright and cheerful.
3. Fruity Nail Art
There’s nothing better than biting into a fresh piece of fruit on a hot summer day, and fruity nail art captures that same refreshing energy. From cherries and strawberries to peaches and citrus-inspired designs, fruit nails are playful, colorful, and fun for the season. This peach-inspired set gives the perfect mix of cute and trendy while adding a juicy pop of color to your look.
4. Coastal Seashell Nails
Beach-inspired manicures are making a huge comeback this summer, and seashell details are leading the trend. Pearl finishes, chrome accents, and textured shell-inspired art can instantly give your nails a dreamy coastal vibe. These designs are perfect for vacations, beach trips, or anyone wanting to channel mermaid energy this season.
5. Nails Inspired by the Sea and Sky
Summer is the perfect time to take inspiration directly from nature. Ocean blues, sunset clouds, shimmering waves, and airy sky tones all create beautiful nail art ideas that feel calming yet vibrant. These designs capture the beauty of warm-weather days and can range from soft and dreamy to bold and dramatic depending on your style.
6. Summer Sunset Nails
Nothing says summer quite like a colorful sunset. Nails inspired by sunset hues, think orange, pink, purple, and golden gradients, are one of the prettiest trends of the season. Aura blends, ombré finishes, jelly finishes and glowing color transitions help recreate the warmth and beauty of a summer evening right at your fingertips.
7. Animal Print Patterns
Animal print nails are proving they’re not going anywhere in 2026. Leopard spots, zebra stripes, and colorful cow prints are all getting fun summer-inspired updates with brighter shades and playful twists. If you want something bold and fashion-forward, animal print nails are an easy way to make a statement while still keeping your manicure trendy.
8. Minimal but Colorful
If bold nail art isn’t your thing, you can still embrace summer with a more minimal manicure. Simple designs paired with vibrant colors offer the perfect balance between understated and fun. Tiny accents, colorful French tips, negative space details, and soft pastel shades all create a chic look that still feels fresh for Summer 2026.
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