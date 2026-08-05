Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children / National Center for Missing & Exploited Children A Black teenage girl who went missing four years ago while in Chicago has finally been found. NBC News reports that Joniah Walker was kidnapped outside a Chicago movie theater on June 23, 2022. Walker, who’s originally from Milwaukee, took an Uber to Chicago that was arranged by a man she had been speaking to online for multiple years. Walker was only 15-years-old at the time of her abduction. Police have identified the man who allegedly abducted her as 37-year-old Owen Anderson. Anderson was allegedly holding Walker captive in a small home in Blacksburg, Virginia. Authorities have alleged that Anderson turned off her cellphone and threw it away with a burner phone he used to contact her shortly after meeting her. Her parents immediately knew something was wrong when her phone kept going to voicemail. Walker’s disappearance was well publicized throughout Milwaukee, and her parents were continually critical of Milwaukee law enforcement for the lack of efficiency in their investigation. RELATED CONTENT: ‘She Never Got A Chance To Live’ — Shani Coke, 10, Found Raped & Dead, Sparking Outrage In Jamaica As Repeat Sex Offender Killed By Mob Seeking Jungle Justice

The family was particularly critical of the fact that Milwaukee law enforcement apparently didn’t follow up on a Ring camera video that was the last known footage of Joniah. “Why didn’t the police go knock on people’s doors? Like everybody on that block has a Ring camera. We got the videos, not the police,” one relative told NBC. “No one interviewed me, no one sat me down. It was us versus the police stations with a glass between us,” stated another. Authorities said Anderson physically and sexually abused her over the last four years. Anderson faces charges in both Wisconsin and Virginia. Virginia authorities have charged Anderson with abduction, strangulation, and child abuse, while Wisconsin authorities have charged him with kidnapping, child enticement, and abduction. He is currently being held at Western Virginia Regional Jail and will have a preliminary hearing on Aug 21. Should Anderson be found guilty, I personally hope he is thrown beneath the jail, because this is one of the most disgusting acts a person can commit.