‘Kill Them All’ — Ohio Mom Accused Of Setting Apartment On Fire With Her 4 Kids Inside

Source: Credit : Franklin County Sheriff’s Office; Google Maps / Ohio Mother Hawa Hassan and the apartment she allegedly set fire.

An Ohio mother is facing multiple charges after authorities accused her of setting fire to her apartment while her four children were inside, according to reports from People, 10 WBNS, and 13 WHAM. On May 2, officials with the Columbus Police Department arrested 30-year-old Hawa Hassan and charged her with felony aggravated arson, along with misdemeanor counts of assault and domestic violence by assault.

Authorities say Hawa Hassan allegedly threatened to “kill” her children during the alleged incident.

Authorities say that at approximately 8:15 a.m., firefighters responded to reports of a blaze at the Wedgewood Apartment complex in Columbus, according to a criminal complaint affidavit obtained by the outlets. When crews arrived, they discovered several people inside the building, including four minor children in one of the apartment units.

According to the affidavit, investigators quickly determined the fire had been intentionally set, originating in a bedroom within the apartment. One witness told police that the four children said their mother allegedly started the fire with a lighter and stated she was “going to kill them all,” the affidavit alleges.

The children were able to escape the apartment safely and were not injured. The fire was also contained to Hassan’s apartment. Authorities noted in the affidavit that Hassan allegedly admitted to responding officers that she started the fire, according to the outlets.

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The children are now in the custody of Franklin County Children’s Services, WHAM noted. Court records show that Hassan and her husband divorced in 2025. She is currently being held on a $2 million bond and is scheduled to appear in court on May 12, People reported.

It is unclear whether she has retained an attorney to speak on her behalf.

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