Sherri Shepherd’s breast reduction has her feeling like a new woman.

The comedienne opened up Season 2 of her daytime talk show with all the deets on her surgery earlier this summer. Eager to explain, the host said it’s been a big secret that she’s held onto since July 13.

Shepherd shared Sept. 18 that she feels “lighter” and “better” since the procedure. She noted that “timing is everything,” so she didn’t regret waiting as long as she did to get her breast reduction. She referred to her old breasts as her “best friends” but noted that her mindset toward them changed when she hit her 40s and 50s.

“There’s something that happens,” the 56-year-old noted. “You look up, and your boobs are not — like in your 20s, they hit you right up under your chin.”

“God gave them to me. They served me well,” she said of her old breasts. “But now, as I get older, I can sit up straight.”

The star recalled having a sizable chest since she was young. She added that she’d received remarks throughout her “entire career” regarding how she’s “too top heavy.”

“And I would get comments like, ‘If you just got a boob job, everything would be balanced.’ So, guess what? I got my boobs done!” she announced. “I had a breast reduction over the summer, and Season 2, everything is going to be bigger except these boobs!”

Later, the comedienne emphasized that the procedure wasn’t only done because of the commentary others made. She explained that being a 42DD negatively impacted how she slept and moved around the world.

“I thought I was carrying around the weight of the world, but really it was the weight of my boobs,” she said lightheartedly. “All jokes aside, they were so heavy I was slouching all the time. It started becoming really painful. My back was hurting very badly.”

Sherri’s return to the small screen comes amid the ongoing writers’ and actors’ strikes in Hollywood.

Shepherd noted that she’s an actress a part of the Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, often called SAG-AFRA.

While she’s picketed with other SAG-AFTRA talents in the labor union — vying for better contracts — Shepherd said on Monday’s show that there’s been “so much confusion about who can work and who can’t.”

The host explained to her audience and viewers that “Talk shows, in general, fall under a different union contract code.” Shepherd cited that as the reason for her show’s return to daytime TV amid the strikes.

“We have never employed WGA [Writers Guild of America] writers, so us coming back to work is not crossing the picket line,” the Hollywood star clarified.

On Sept. 19, the host reposted a health update that’s impacted Sherri‘s forthcoming Season 2 broadcasts.

The statement revealed that the show is paused because Shepherd tested positive for COVID-19. Original episodes of the daytime series were promised “as soon as possible.”

“I am absolutely heartbroken that I cannot return to host my show this week,” Shepherd said in light of her positive COVID result and Sherri‘s pause. “As soon as I get the all-clear from my doctor, I look forward to coming back strong to deliver the fun, laughter and a real good time.”

