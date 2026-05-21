‘Devastating’ — Remains Of South Carolina Mother Of 4 Believed To Be Found After She Went Missing In 2022

Source: Photo courtesy of WDRW / Krystal Anderson. South Carolina authorities believe they may have located the remains of Krystal Anderson, a mother of four who disappeared in August 2022. Investigators have long suspected that her then-boyfriend, Tony Berry, was responsible for her death after Anderson’s DNA was allegedly discovered in the trunk of his vehicle, according to reports from WRDW, The Augusta Press, and WACH. Now, prosecutors in Aiken County believe the case may finally be nearing a heartbreaking resolution. Aiken County deputies found human remains believed to be connected to Krystal Anderson. According to WRDW, Aiken County deputies discovered human remains on May 20 buried near Highway 37 in Blackville. While DNA testing is still pending, Anderson’s family believes the remains belong to her. “There were belongings found on those remains that were identical to Krystal’s belongings,” said private investigator Chandra Cleveland, who has worked closely with Anderson’s family throughout the investigation. Cleveland said the discovery brings both grief and long-awaited answers for Anderson’s children. RELATED CONTENT: TikTok Star Girlalala, 21, Tragically Shot Dead — Boyfriend Arrested For Her Murder As City Girls’ JT And More Pay Tribute

“Of course, it was devastating. It’s just like the first day it happened when she went missing. … Now to have that piece of information and closure that we have been seeking for 3½ years,” Cleveland said. “Maybe now we can give her a final resting place and her children will be able to deal with the fact that their mother is not coming back.” What happened to Krystal Anderson? Following Anderson’s disappearance on Aug. 20, 2022, Berry’s burned 2007 Cadillac CTS was later discovered abandoned in a wooded area near Newberry County. Anderson was officially reported missing on Aug. 23, 2022, after loved ones became alarmed when she failed to pick up her son before school started. Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Her sister, Shadria Smothers, told WRDW in 2022 that the family immediately knew something was wrong because Anderson always stayed in contact. “Somebody always knew her whereabouts. She has never done anything like this before,” Smothers said. Smothers also described Anderson as devoted to her family. “She was a great mom, a great sister. She’s my baby sister. She’s always looked up to me and called me for everything when it came down to things that she wanted to do.”