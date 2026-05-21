Remains Of S.C. Mom Allegedly Found After 2022 Disappearance
‘Devastating’ — Remains Of South Carolina Mother Of 4 Believed To Be Found After She Went Missing In 2022
South Carolina authorities believe they may have located the remains of Krystal Anderson, a mother of four who disappeared in August 2022. Investigators have long suspected that her then-boyfriend, Tony Berry, was responsible for her death after Anderson’s DNA was allegedly discovered in the trunk of his vehicle, according to reports from WRDW, The Augusta Press, and WACH. Now, prosecutors in Aiken County believe the case may finally be nearing a heartbreaking resolution.
Aiken County deputies found human remains believed to be connected to Krystal Anderson.
According to WRDW, Aiken County deputies discovered human remains on May 20 buried near Highway 37 in Blackville. While DNA testing is still pending, Anderson’s family believes the remains belong to her.
“There were belongings found on those remains that were identical to Krystal’s belongings,” said private investigator Chandra Cleveland, who has worked closely with Anderson’s family throughout the investigation.
Cleveland said the discovery brings both grief and long-awaited answers for Anderson’s children.
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“Of course, it was devastating. It’s just like the first day it happened when she went missing. … Now to have that piece of information and closure that we have been seeking for 3½ years,” Cleveland said. “Maybe now we can give her a final resting place and her children will be able to deal with the fact that their mother is not coming back.”
What happened to Krystal Anderson?
Following Anderson’s disappearance on Aug. 20, 2022, Berry’s burned 2007 Cadillac CTS was later discovered abandoned in a wooded area near Newberry County. Anderson was officially reported missing on Aug. 23, 2022, after loved ones became alarmed when she failed to pick up her son before school started.
Her sister, Shadria Smothers, told WRDW in 2022 that the family immediately knew something was wrong because Anderson always stayed in contact.
“Somebody always knew her whereabouts. She has never done anything like this before,” Smothers said.
Smothers also described Anderson as devoted to her family.
“She was a great mom, a great sister. She’s my baby sister. She’s always looked up to me and called me for everything when it came down to things that she wanted to do.”
An arrest warrant claimed Tony Berry and Anderson had an argument before she went missing.
An arrest warrant for Berry states investigators believe Anderson was killed between 9:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 20, 2022, near 233 Seivern Road in Wagener. Witnesses reportedly saw Berry involved in a verbal altercation with Anderson that night, according to the warrant. Authorities later alleged he was seen placing her into the trunk of his vehicle.
Investigators also said search warrants, cellphone tracking data, and internet search history helped build their case. According to authorities, Berry allegedly purchased several items believed to have been used in the disposal of human remains, including a gas-powered auger, shovel, premixed fuel, plastic coveralls, gloves, trash bags, and a large roll of plastic.
Authorities further claimed Berry and his son were in the area during the relevant timeframe and said additional evidence showed Berry researched methods to commit the crime without leaving evidence behind.
Per The Augusta Press, Tony Berry had been scheduled to stand trial next week on charges connected to Anderson’s alleged kidnapping and murder. However, prosecutor Weeks said the trial has now been postponed following the discovery of the remains and other procedural developments.
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