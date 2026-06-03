WCW — 50 Queer Queens Who Are Making Pride Month Hotter Than Ever (Wait Until You See Tiara Kelly!), Vol. 25

Source: Instagram / yagirlmorgz

Women Crush Wednesday is hitting a little different all month long.

Happy Pride Month to all of our queer queens taking up space, breaking barriers, serving looks, and living boldly and authentically. From chart-topping artists and award-winning actresses to athletes, influencers, activists, and cultural trailblazers, queer women continue to shape culture while inspiring countless people to embrace exactly who they are.

This month, we’re celebrating the beauty, brilliance, confidence, and undeniable impact of the LGBTQ+ women who keep our timelines entertaining, our group chats buzzing, and our crush lists overflowing. Whether they’re serving red carpet glamour, couple goals, groundbreaking achievements, or simply being their fabulous selves, these women deserve their flowers.

So in honor of Pride Month, we’re spotlighting 50 of the hottest, most talented, and most captivating queer queens dominating our feeds right now. Consider this your official Women Crush Wednesday Pride Edition.

Keep scrolling for 50 queer queens we’re absolutely obsessed with.

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