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50 Black Queer Queens Dominating Our WCW Fantasies, Vol. 25

#WCW — 50 Queer Queens Who Are Making Pride Month Hotter Than Ever (Wait Until You See Tiara Kelly!), Vol. 25

Women Crush Wednesday is gonna hit differently throughout the month of June!

Published on June 3, 2026
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Women Crush Wednesday - 50 Of The Hottest Queer Queens To Kick Of Pride Month, Vol. 25
Source: Instagram / yagirlmorgz

Women Crush Wednesday is hitting a little different all month long.

Happy Pride Month to all of our queer queens taking up space, breaking barriers, serving looks, and living boldly and authentically. From chart-topping artists and award-winning actresses to athletes, influencers, activists, and cultural trailblazers, queer women continue to shape culture while inspiring countless people to embrace exactly who they are.

This month, we’re celebrating the beauty, brilliance, confidence, and undeniable impact of the LGBTQ+ women who keep our timelines entertaining, our group chats buzzing, and our crush lists overflowing. Whether they’re serving red carpet glamour, couple goals, groundbreaking achievements, or simply being their fabulous selves, these women deserve their flowers.

So in honor of Pride Month, we’re spotlighting 50 of the hottest, most talented, and most captivating queer queens dominating our feeds right now. Consider this your official Women Crush Wednesday Pride Edition.

Keep scrolling for 50 queer queens we’re absolutely obsessed with.

RELATED CONTENT: Women Crush Wednesday — Queen Latifah, Kehlani & More Queer Queens Had Us Seeing Stars, Vol. 24

1. Megan Thee Stallion

Hot Girl Summer Swimwear by Megan Thee Stallion - Paraiso Miami Swim Week 2026 - Runway
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – MAY 28: Megan Thee Stallion walks the runway for Hot Girl Summer Swimwear by Megan Thee Stallion during Paraiso Miami Swim Week 2026 at The Paraiso Tent on May 28, 2026 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Hot Girl Summer Swimwear)

2. Kehlani

2026 Roots Picnic
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – MAY 31: Kehlani performs during the 2026 Roots Picnic on May 31, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)

3. BRE-Z

WBTVG's "The Final Game: Inside The Legacy of All American"
MIAMI BEACH, FL – MAY 30, 2026: Bre-Z attends WBTVG’s “The Final Game: Inside The Legacy of All American” panel at the 30th American Black Film Festival. (Photo by Omar Vega/WBTV via Getty Images)

4. Janelle Monáe

12th Annual Fashion Centered
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 01: Janelle Monáe attends the 12th Annual Fashion Centered at The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender Community Center on June 01, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

5. KWN

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - June 1, 2026
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 01: Singer KWN visits SiriusXM Studios on June 01, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images)

6. NaLyssa Smith

WNBA: MAY 31 Las Vegas Aces at Golden State Valkyries
SAN FRANCISCO, CA – MAY 31: NaLyssa Smith #3 of the Las Vegas Aces speaks with the media after a win in a game against the Golden State Valkyries on May 31, 2026 at Chase Center in San Francisco, CA. (Photo by Matthew Huang/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

7. Lena Waithe

The Fifth Annual Black Women On Broadway Awards
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 01: Lena Waithe attends The Fifth Annual Black Women On Broadway Awards at Current at Chelsea Piers on June 01, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Black Women on Broadway)

8. Tessa Thompson

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - June 1, 2026
NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 1: Tessa Thompson is seen on June 1, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

9. Queen Latifah

10. Keke Palmer

11. Janae Sims

12. Nat Marshall

13. Brittney Griner

14. Kari

15. Christine Massey

16. authentic_trapp

17. Aspen Humes

18. Jozzy

19. Big Boss Vette

20. Jerrie Johnson

21. Dym Mo’Nique

22. Alylah

23. Tucker

24. Kennedy E.

25. Annabella

26. Tia Hogue

27. Jasmin A. Robinson

28. Porsha Williams

29. Morgz

30. Willow Smith

31. Da Brat

32. wellness.liss

33. Tinashe

34. Tiara Kelly

35. Lava La Rue

36. Sydney Colson

37. Allison Graham

38. Chaterra

39. Ty Young

40. Courie

41. Vazquez

42. Michelle

43. Jac’Eil

44. Natasha Howard

45. TheARTI$T

46. L Morgan Lee

47. Coach Dee

48. Kia Barnes

49. Tyra Blizzard

50. Jazzmyne

RELATED CONTENT: Jordyn Jay On Why Pride Month Is More Than A Party And How BTFA Is Empowering Black Trans Voices Through Art [Exclusive]

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Related Tags

black lesbians Brittney Griner Hot Girl Summer Swimwear Janae Sims Janelle Monáe Jerrie Johnson Jozzy KWN lesbian LGBTQ lgbtqia Natasha Howard Queen Latifah Queer queer community Sydney Colson Tinashe Willow Smith Women Crush Women Crush Wednesday
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