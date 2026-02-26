Slutty Vegans, Married Men & ‘Every Nigerian In Atlanta?’ ‘RHOA’ Season 17 Is Unhinged

Source: Bravo / Bravo Strap down your wigs, ladies and gentlemen, as #RHOA prepares to hit a high note with a country crooner and her husband, a plant-based boss babe, a certain Housewife’s lady love, and that long-denied songstress skirmish. The Real Housewives of Atlanta is back for season 17, and Bravo is promising fiercer vibes, fresh faces, and familiar feuds when the franchise returns Sunday, April 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Episodes will stream the next day on Peacock. As previously reported, returning Housewives include Porsha Williams, Phaedra Parks, Drew Sidora, Shamea Morton Mwangi, Angela Oakley, and Kelli Ferrell. Joining the mix are award-winning entrepreneur Pinky Cole, the powerhouse behind Slutty Vegan, and Billboard chart-topper-turned-country-crooner K. Michelle. Fan favorite Cynthia Bailey is also back as a friend. #RHOA Season 17 Trailer Features Fresh Faces Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Bravo teases that season 17 is “wilder than ever,” with friendships pushed to their limits and a hotter, bolder, and more unpredictable Atlanta. In the trailer, we see that it’s tea time for a group of beautiful dolls who “really tried to be good.” The decorum quickly goes out the window, however, as the dolls swap Hennessy for tea amid allegations of “eating dead people,” sleeping with a married man and someone being called “Mr. Clean” and “Papa Smurf.” “And when the tea is poured, that’s when the dolls come alive,” says the narrator. RELATED CONTENT: The Door Is OPEN, The Shade Is Packed—NeNe Leakes Is Officially Back In The Bravo Streets Source: Bravo / Bravo Source: Bravo / Bravo K. Michelle makes her first appearance in the trailer, dubbing Atlanta “Black Hollywood” before Porsha talks about her love triangle. The openly bisexual Housewife is seen cuddled up with Mike Anthony and says she “didn’t expect God to send a 6’5″ tall man with big arms and tattoos.” Source: Bravo / Bravo Mike might be old news, however, because we also meet Porsha’s new lady love, Sway.

K. Michelle then details her life with her longtime love-turned-husband, Dr. Kastan Sims. The dentist and the Housewife are seen having a conversation about K's country career.

"I'm on the biggest country music label and I don't think people understand that pressure being the only Black woman," says K. Next, we meet another new Housewife, Pinky Cole.

The $100M Slutty Vegan CEO details her fabulous accomplishments to her husband, fellow restaurateur, Big Dave. The ladies also travel to Dallas for their girls' trip, and Shamea tells her hubby that she wants to "own her own things," while he remains expressionless at the news. Then things get tense between Porsha and Kelli amid allegations that Kelli slept with a married man. As for Drew Sidora, her love life takes center stage. The singer who's estranged from Ralph Pittman finally lets viewers meet Black, her alleged new boo—but that comes with drama too.

K. Michelle casually mentions that Black has been in her DMs.

That potential DM drama could be why things get explosive between K and Drew.

"Keep my name out your mouth," warns K. Michelle while being held back. "Don't you ever address me that way!," replies Drew, who's also being restrained. That's not the biggest blowup, however. An irate Porsha warns Kelli to sit there and drink her liquor after the NaNa's Chicken & Waffles owner alleges that Porsha hooked up with "every Nigerian in Atlanta." Take a look below!

Keep scrolling to see the ladies' official #RHOA season 17 cast bios. RELATED CONTENT: Da Brat Was Offered A 'Real Housewives Of Atlanta' Peach But Refused Because Her 'Temper Is Short'

Porsha steps into a new era with her divorce finalized and her dating roster wide open. Not one but two potential love interests are entering the group chat, and while some sister-friend bonds remain rocky—like her one with Shamea—she's determined to keep things peachy, or at least try. Perennial people's champ Phaedra returns with razor-sharp reads and signature Southern sass. She's open to mending fences with Angela while juggling motherhood, business, and a little dip back into the dating pool.

Are you ready to "Drop it with Drew" this season? You should be. Drew is balancing acting, music, and mommy duties while cautiously navigating new romances. Though she's keeping parts of her dating life close to the vest, unexpected conflicts threaten her quest for calm.

Returning new Housewife Shamea is done playing small and investing in herself in a major way with the launch of her own rum company. Entrepreneurship proves more challenging than expected, especially with lingering tension with Porsha and clashes with Drew. On top of that, her fertility journey continues in season 17. Also returning is the "hottest b*** in the room," Angela, who's speaking her truth and holding the ladies accountable while navigating grief after her mother's passing. With husband Charles Oakley by her side, she's working to repair fractured friendships, silence explosive rumors, and solidify her own legacy. Yes, chef! Kelli is juggling motherhood, dating, and the opening of her second restaurant location. With her oldest daughter heading to college and rumors swirling within the group, she's determined to prove she can handle heat in and out of the kitchen. Easily one of the most highly anticipated additions this season, K. Michelle is showing that while she's not new to the A, she's true to it. The platinum-selling artist is showcasing her newlywed life with Dr. Kastan Sims, and arrives ready to plant new roots. She's officially shaking the table and continuing her crossover into country music. Bravo reports that she's building bonds and voicing bold opinions while remaining her unapologetic true self.

Slutty Vegan boss babe Pinky Cole joins the cast with business savvy and bold ambition. After losing her company and fighting to buy it back, the CEO is navigating a new chapter as a wife, mother of five, and mogul. This season, however, may also introduce some plant-based beef.