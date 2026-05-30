Amerie Messy Divorce Finalized After Ex Demands $1.75M
Amerie Messy Divorce Finalized After Lenny Nicholson Demands $1.75M — Here’s What Her Ex-Husband Walks Away With
Amerie, the singer who graced the Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 list with her hit single “1 Thing” in 2005, is finalizing her divorce with ex-husband Lenny Nicholson, however the judge has revealed some surprising info about the singer’s monthly income.
According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the judge estimated Amerie’s monthly income at approximately $5,735, while her estranged husband, Lenny Nicholson, reportedly earned around $10,000 per month, suggesting the singer may not have been in the strongest financial position in recent years.
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The former couple, who married in 2011 and separated in 2024, reportedly did not share any real estate or joint bank accounts that needed to be divided during the divorce proceedings. However, Nicholson sought significant financial compensation from the court, including $1.75 million in alleged unpaid commissions, $150,000 in damages tied to claims of verbal attacks and emotional distress, spousal support, and additional payments.
Here’s what the ex-couple will walk away with, according to the docs.
Amerie retained ownership of her business ventures, Amerie Inc., Cer One Touring, and Mi Suk Publishing, along with a 2016 Range Rover. The court also ordered Nicholson to return Amerie’s television tracks and an external hard drive containing her music files that remained in his possession.
Notably, Nicholson had worked closely with Amerie for more than two decades, serving as her music manager, tour producer, performance director, and business strategist. According to the TMZ-obtained documents, he alleged that he was never fully compensated for his contributions throughout the marriage, including portions of music royalties, merchandise profits, and book publishing revenue.
The court ultimately ordered Nicholson to pay $2,298 per month in child support. Amerie was granted primary physical custody of their son, while Nicholson received parenting time every third weekend.
In the divorce petition filed by Amerie, the “1 Thing” singer listed June 25, 2011, as the date of marriage. She stated the pair had been separated since April 2024 and described the marriage as “irretrievably broken.” The filing also confirmed the couple shares one son together.
Nicholson, however, alleged that Amerie left the marital home in April 2024 while he was recovering from surgery. He claimed he was forced to pay $44,000 toward her rent, in addition to covering other expenses.
He also accused the singer of spending $20,000 on cosmetic surgery and taking luxury vacations to Mexico and Jamaica. In his filing, Nicholson further alleged that Amerie restarted her music career after leaving him and claimed she was using an 18-week marketing plan he created without giving him credit.
Amerie opened up about her divorce from Lenny Nicholson in 2025.
Amerie spoke publicly about her divorce from Nicholson during a 2025 appearance on Way Up With Angela Yee. During the interview, the singer revealed that she and Nicholson had actually been separated since 2023 and were still navigating the divorce process. Despite the challenges, Amerie appeared optimistic about the future and reflected positively on the lessons she learned throughout the relationship.
She explained that she never felt “trapped” or disconnected from herself during the marriage, but stressed the value of individual growth.
“All the relationships that we have I believe we have them because we’re supposed to learn something, and everything is a blessing,” she told Yee around the 9:21 minute mark of the interview. “So I don’t believe in, like, placeholders … everything is a lesson to help you grow.”
Amerie continued, “One thing that’s important, too, is to remember you want to find someone that you can amplify, that amplifies you. Because sometimes — and this is not necessarily my situation — but when I really started looking at it and I really started thinking about how people pair off and what that is … You can be with someone where you stay the same. You can be with someone that can dim your light, and maybe you dim their light. You can be with someone who amplifies you and who you amplify.”
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