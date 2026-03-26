‘It’s Not Like I Had to Pay Him’ — Kandi Burruss Breaks Down Divorce Deal As Todd Tucker Walks Away With A Modest Check & Not Much Else

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Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker have officially finalized their divorce and custody agreement, bringing their marriage to an amicable close without “schemes” and a $426K lump sum settlement. Burruss also appeared on The Breakfast Club this week to discuss the divorce and address misconceptions surrounding their split, including the narrative that Todd wanted to “take her for everything she had.”

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker will share joint custody of their children.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the former couple signed and finalized their divorce on Tuesday, March 24. Under the terms of the agreement, Burruss and Tucker will share joint physical and legal custody of their daughter, Blaze, 6, and son Ace, 10, though specific visitation details have been sealed.

The agreement requires both parents to maintain open communication and collaborate on decisions related to their children’s health, education, and overall well-being. If they are unable to reach an agreement, Burruss will have the final say on non-emergency healthcare and educational matters. In contrast, Tucker will have authority over decisions involving any new extracurricular activities.

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Burruss spoke to The Breakfast Club about the final settlement.

During her March 26 interview with The Breakfast Club’s Loren LoRosa, Burruss addressed conflicting reports about their custody arrangement and made it crystal clear that they are sharing joint custody.

“They tried to report something else last week, which was not true. Whenever anything is open, it leaves it to people’s interpretation, then you got bloggers who really want to just be the first to report a story. Now, what was actually reported in the filing at the end of the day? The final thing — that is what is real. All that other stuff, fake news, as they say. We are joint.”

Given both Burruss and Tucker’s public-facing careers, the agreement also stipulates that they must obtain written consent from one another before involving their children in any “filmed content, media projects, commercial opportunities, brand partnerships, creative productions, or other public-facing activities,” per the filing cited by PEOPLE.