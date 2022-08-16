MadameNoire Featured Video

Amerie is transforming her love of books and literature into an uplifting and inspiring “keepsake” children’s book.

Titled You Will Do Great Things, the book’s art was done by illustrator and graphic designer Raissa Figueroa.

Macmillan Children’s/Roaring Brook Press is publishing the work for its March 2023 release date.

The picture book is described as a “celebration of everything our little ones have yet to do and a lasting reminder that the loved ones in our lives will always be right there beside us — and in our hearts — cheering us on.”

More specifically, You Will Do Great Things follows “a young boy [whose] imagination takes off as he gazes at family photos, whisking him off on a fantastical journey,” Rated R&B reports.

“Along the way, the boy tries exciting and bold new things, ventures into unexplored worlds, and forms deep connections with his multicultural heritage and the ancestors who imbue him with the strength and courage to make a difference,” the synopsis continues.

Amerie’s latest venture into the literary world doubles down on her work featured in the young adult anthology Viking Books is releasing in January 2023 called Cool. Awkward. Black.

The talent also runs a book club called ABC, Amerie’s Book Club.

Amerie On You Will Do Great Things

Inspired by her four-year-old son with husband Lenny Nicholson, Amerie gave insight on her latest project in an announcement posted to her socials.

“The idea for You Will Do Great Things came at a time in which we began reading to our son, River,” said Amerie. “We started reading to River since we first brought him home. And we realized pretty quickly what a special time reading is — whether it’s during the day or [at] nighttime for the bedtime stories.”

“Reading is such a special bonding moment. And it’s just as much for the parent as it is for the child,” the “1 Thing” singer added.

You Will Do Great Things is now available for preorder.

