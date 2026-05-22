‘These People Are Disgusting!’ — Rep. Ilhan Omar Dares DOJ To Show Their Cards Amid Accusations She Married Her Brother For Citizenship

Source: Brandon Bell / Getty During a May 20 interview with TMZ, Rep. Ilhan Omar called the Department of Justice investigation into her finances and immigration status flat out “ridiculous,” just one day after Vice President JD Vance said during a White House briefing that the DOJ would look into allegations involving the Minnesota congresswoman’s family finances and possible immigration fraud, according to CBS News and TMZ. According to the congresswoman, the probe isn’t new. Omar revealed that the DOJ has been trying to investigate her since “Trump’s first administration.” “It’s ridiculous…. I always say if they had something they would have already shown their cards,” the Democrat told TMZ. RELATED CONTENT: Rep. Ilhan Omar Has A Plan For Families To Receive $1,200 Monthly Payments

Vice President JD Vance also suggested that there was “something fishy” about Rep. Ilhan Omar’s marital status. Speaking at the White House on May 19, Vance said the DOJ is reviewing the allegations involving Omar. “We’re going to investigate it. We’re going to take a look at it. If we think that there’s a crime, we’re going to prosecute that crime. And that’s something that the Department of Justice is looking at right now,” Vance said during the press conference, according to CBS News. Vance, who has been leading the Trump administration’s anti-fraud initiatives, declined to provide details about the alleged investigation, saying he did not want to “prejudge an investigation.” However, he added, “I mean, you read the things about Ilhan Omar and about you know who she married and whether she didn’t marry this person or that person. It certainly seems like something fishy is there.” Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. There is no evidence that Omar committed immigration fraud, despite Vance previously claiming during a March appearance on conservative podcaster Benny Johnson’s show that she “definitely committed immigration fraud.” Questions surrounding Omar’s marriage have circulated for years, including a conspiracy theory promoted by some Republicans alleging she married her brother — claims Omar has repeatedly denied, calling them “a very bigoted lie.” “It’s just disgusting,” she continued. “And to make a huge allegation like that for 10 years without proving any of it is just disturbing that there’s still some who want to believe it.”