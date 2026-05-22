Rep. Ilhan Omar Calls DOJ Investigation 'Ridiculous'
‘These People Are Disgusting!’ — Rep. Ilhan Omar Dares DOJ To Show Their Cards Amid Accusations She Married Her Brother For Citizenship
During a May 20 interview with TMZ, Rep. Ilhan Omar called the Department of Justice investigation into her finances and immigration status flat out “ridiculous,” just one day after Vice President JD Vance said during a White House briefing that the DOJ would look into allegations involving the Minnesota congresswoman’s family finances and possible immigration fraud, according to CBS News and TMZ.
According to the congresswoman, the probe isn’t new. Omar revealed that the DOJ has been trying to investigate her since “Trump’s first administration.”
“It’s ridiculous…. I always say if they had something they would have already shown their cards,” the Democrat told TMZ.
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Vice President JD Vance also suggested that there was “something fishy” about Rep. Ilhan Omar’s marital status.
Speaking at the White House on May 19, Vance said the DOJ is reviewing the allegations involving Omar.
“We’re going to investigate it. We’re going to take a look at it. If we think that there’s a crime, we’re going to prosecute that crime. And that’s something that the Department of Justice is looking at right now,” Vance said during the press conference, according to CBS News.
Vance, who has been leading the Trump administration’s anti-fraud initiatives, declined to provide details about the alleged investigation, saying he did not want to “prejudge an investigation.” However, he added, “I mean, you read the things about Ilhan Omar and about you know who she married and whether she didn’t marry this person or that person. It certainly seems like something fishy is there.”
There is no evidence that Omar committed immigration fraud, despite Vance previously claiming during a March appearance on conservative podcaster Benny Johnson’s show that she “definitely committed immigration fraud.”
Questions surrounding Omar’s marriage have circulated for years, including a conspiracy theory promoted by some Republicans alleging she married her brother — claims Omar has repeatedly denied, calling them “a very bigoted lie.”
“It’s just disgusting,” she continued. “And to make a huge allegation like that for 10 years without proving any of it is just disturbing that there’s still some who want to believe it.”
Rep. Ilhan Omar’s DOJ Investigation comes one month after she amended her financial disclosure.
The renewed scrutiny comes about a month after Omar amended her financial disclosure filings in April, significantly lowering the reported value of her assets after Republicans called for an investigation into her original filing. According to CBS News and The Wall Street Journal, Omar initially listed companies co-owned by her husband, Tim Mynett, as being worth between $6 million and $30 million. However, amended documents later valued the couple’s joint assets between $18,004 and $95,000, while the listed value for Mynett’s companies — eStCru LLC and Rose Lake Capital LLC — were updated to “none.”
At the time, a spokesperson for Omar told the Star Tribune that an “accounting error created a misleading picture of far greater wealth,” adding that “the congresswoman is not a millionaire.”
During her TMZ interview, Omar insisted she had nothing to hide.
“There’s nothing to fight against, nothing’s happening, it’s all fake,” she said.
When asked whether she would cooperate with a DOJ investigation, Omar said yes, while maintaining she had done nothing “criminal” and suggesting she was being targeted because she is Muslim.
“It wouldn’t take them this long to continue to keep this story alive without doing anything, and I think it gives more to the idea that this is just a made-up lie, because you do not investigate someone for 10 years and not come up with anything.”
“These people are disgusting, they believe in weird, creepy things,” she added.
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