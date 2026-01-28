Rep. Ilhan Omar’s Finances And The Real Reason Black Women In Power Are Always ‘Under Investigation’ [Op-Ed]

Source: Tom Williams / Getty

There’s a saying among Black people in the U.S. that goes, “When you’re Black in America, you’re never alone.” It’s not an affirmation or a commentary on how communal the Black community is — it just means white people are nosy, and Black people are always under their scrutiny.

From Karens in the streets to white politicians and white-run media arbitrarily watching the pockets of Black politicians — especially Black women — minding Black people’s business is a Caucasian American’s favorite pastime.

As all-out chaos continues to erupt in the Twin Cities area of Minnesota, following the massive deployment of federal immigration agents — and the Trump administration’s utter failure to credibly and plausibly explain the high-profile killings of U.S. citizens Alex Pretti and Renee Nicole Good — Trump has responded by announcing that he’s sending his border czar, ICE director Tom Homan, to Minnesota. In the same social media post, Trump pivoted to the state’s fraud scandal, which has nothing to do with the issue of ICE violence or immigration enforcement in general, outside of the fact that MAGA racists have made Minnesota’s Somali community the face of it, despite the convicted white woman accused of being the scandal’s ringleader. Trump also, in the same post, tied in the DOJ’s investigation of Omar, who has nothing to do with the fraud allegations, or the mass deportation agenda, outside of the fact that she also happens to be Somali, which Trump has sought to weaponize against her long before the scrutiny of her finances.

In September, the Washington Free Beacon reported that the net worth of Omar and her husband, investor and businessman Tim Mynett, had risen to anywhere between $6 million and $30 million in 2025. The Beacon cited a financial disclosure filed with Congress, which indicates that Omar wasn’t attempting to hide her and her husband’s good fortune, but hasn’t stopped white America from scrutinizing it, which has led to House Republicans — and now the DOJ — launching investigations into Omar’s wealth.

“Additionally, the DOJ and Congress are looking at ‘Congresswoman’ Illhan Omar, who left Somalia with NOTHING, and is now reportedly worth more than 44 Million Dollars. Time will tell all,” Trump posted, continuing his bigoted attacks on her nationality, and conveniently ignoring the fact that she left Somalia when she was a small child.

Trump and the GOP are also ignoring the fact that Omar has a whole-ass husband, and that the bulk of their joint finances comes from his stake in a California winery and a venture capital firm, as USA Today reported. And while we’re on the subject of obvious things being conveniently ignored, there’s the fact that financial disclosures show the majority of lawmakers in Congress are millionaires, which never seems to matter since Congress is so overwhelmingly white and male.

But Ilhan Omar is a Black woman, and when Black people, especially Black women, in politics are rich, suddenly there wealth is a reason to attack them.

It’s why white conservatives have had the unmitigated caucasity to claim Rep. Jasmine Crockett is too rich and too well-educated to truly be of the Black community. (You know — when they’re not calling her a “ghetto Black b—h” and attacking her with anti-Black stereotypes.)

It’s why right-wing media tried to make a scandal out of Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson receiving Beyoncé concert tickets, which the media only found out because she disclosed it like she was legally obligated to.

Actually, my favorite example happened in 2024, when Newt Gingrich questioned the wealth of Michelle Obama after he said the former first lady was too “racially intense” to run for president, which he acknowledged she had no plan to do, which he likely knew because she had said multiple times that she had no interest in doing so.

“And she can’t explain the amount of money they’ve got, the size of their mansion. I mean, you know, they managed for eight years to live out a myth that was a lie — that they were really normal everyday people, but they’re not,” Gingrich said. “And they’re both radicals, but she’s much like Hillary is much more radical than Bill Clinton. Michelle is more radical than Barack. And that would not work very well in a national campaign.”

Here’s what I wrote about that at the time:

OK, what the hell are we even talking about here? Besides the fact that rich white men have been running America for as long as America has been a thing, if Obama was running for president, her opponent in the general election would likely be a famously rich man from a famously rich family who has famously run on the fiction that he is a champion for the common man. Donald Trump has broke-ass MAGA rubes across the country exalting him as the shrewd businessman who will abracadabra their rags into riches (or at least moderately cleaner rags), but the Black woman needs to explain to America why her family is part of the upper class? Is it possible that Gingrich is just racist—sorry—more racially intense?

Also — ALSO — are we really just ignoring how much Trump has enriched himself while in office this time around?

Another saying among Black people comes to mind:

“It’s alright as long as you’re all-white!”

Ain’t that the sad truth?

