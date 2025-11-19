TikTok Star Girlalala, 21, Tragically Shot Dead — Boyfriend Arrested For Her Murder As City Girls’ JT And More Pay Tribute

Source: Girlalala / Photo courtesy of Girlalala’s Instagram Friends and fans are mourning the loss of TikTok and Instagram star Girlalala, who passed away on Nov. 14, as reported by PEOPLE. The 21-year-old influencer, whose legal name was Maurice Harrison, was found unresponsive in the front passenger seat of a vehicle, “suffering from gunshot wounds,” after officials from the Broward Sheriff’s Office responded to a medical call just before 7 p.m. on Friday, according to a press release from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle was located near a residence on the 3300 block of Northwest 37th Street in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida. Paramedics transported Harrison to Broward Health Medical Center, where the influencer was later pronounced dead. BSO’s Homicide and Crime Scene units are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. RELATED CONTENT: Atlanta Transwoman Wins $1.5 Million Lawsuit After Claiming Cops Targeted Her For Being Transgender

A suspect named Shanoyd Whyte Jr. has been taken into custody. A suspect has been taken into custody, as stated in the press release. The suspect, Shanoyd Whyte Jr., was apprehended at the scene, and a firearm was recovered. Investigators say that the victim and the suspect were involved in a verbal argument that escalated into a physical altercation inside Whyte Jr.’s vehicle. At some point during the confrontation, the victim was shot while sitting in the car. Whyte Jr. told detectives that he and the victim had been in a relationship for several years. Whyte Jr. was transported to BSO’s Main Jail and now faces a charge of first-degree murder with a firearm for the Lauderdale Lakes shooting. Harrison, who identified as a transgender woman, was a hairstylist from Pompano Beach, Florida, and had over 235,000 followers on TikTok, according to NBC Miami, though the page now appears to be deactivated. Harrison’s Instagram account, which remains active, has over 41,000 followers. Fans react to Girlalala’s death on social media. On Instagram, fans and friends have been pouring into the comments section of Harrison’s posts, sending their love and condolences. “I will forever miss you. I wish I could have done more,” wrote one close friend of the TikTok star. “We were laughing on FaceTime just a few days ago. You will be missed, my girl. You didn’t deserve that & idc what anyone says IT WASN’T SELF DEFENSE!!!” Another user penned, “Rest in beauty, sista.” A third added, “You will be missed.”