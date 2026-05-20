Meghan Markle Celebrates 8-Year Wedding Anniversary By Sharing Intimate Never-Before-Seen Photos

Source: FABRICE COFFRINI / Getty

Meghan Markle took to Instagram on May 19 to celebrate her eighth wedding anniversary with Prince Harry. On Tuesday, the Duchess of Sussex shared a collection of never-before-seen photos from their wedding day, which took place on May 19, 2018, at the breathtaking St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, according to PEOPLE. The intimate black and white images were photographed by Chris Allerton.

Across two Instagram posts, Meghan offered fans a closer look at both the daytime ceremony and evening celebration. The first featured moments from the wedding and reception, including Elton John entertaining guests at the piano. A guest told PEOPLE at the time that one of the songs he played was “Tiny Dancer.”

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Among the photos in the first post were tender moments of the couple inside the cloisters of St. George’s Chapel, where they exchanged vows. One image showed Harry admiring Meghan’s wedding bouquet, while another captured him gazing at her in awe as she shined in her elegant white wedding gown, complete with a dramatic veil and flowing train. Meghan also shared candid behind-the-scenes shots from the couple’s official wedding portrait session, as well as photos of Harry giving a speech during the reception held in St. George’s Hall at Windsor Castle.

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The tender moments didn’t end there. The second post captured the couple enjoying the dance floor during their wedding reception, dancing and twirling to a live band. In one image, Meghan and Harry shared a kiss in the middle of a packed dance floor as they celebrated their wedding with family and friends.

Both rare slideshows were accompanied by the simple caption: “Eight years ago today…”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s 8 year wedding anniversary photos come over two weeks after she shared never before seen photos of son Prince Archie.

The anniversary photos arrive just over two weeks after Meghan shared previously unseen images of Prince Harry with their son, Prince Archie, in honor of his seventh birthday. One touching photo showed baby Archie asleep on Harry’s chest, wrapped snugly in a blanket.

Another image offered a recent glimpse of Archie and the royal couple’s daughter, Princess Lilibet, walking together along a beach near the family’s Montecito home. Archie carried a walking stick while the siblings’ signature red hair glowed in the sunlight.

“7 years later…happy birthday to our sweet boy,” she captioned the post in honor of Prince Archie’s 7th birthday.

Prince Archie, the eldest child of Meghan and Prince Harry, was born in May 2019. The couple later welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet, in June 2021. Meghan shared in a previous interview that she wanted to create a life that felt normal for her children, particularly after the fallout that occurred following her and Harry’s decision to step down from their royal duties.

Notably, during an interview with Emme Grede in 2025. Meghan gushed that she was happy to be living “a real, authentic, fun life” despite the “noise” and negativity some people have created around her family and life.

“I’m just grateful that now, being back on social as well. I have a place where I can share it on my own terms,” she added.

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