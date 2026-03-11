Source: Aaron Chown – PA Images / Getty

Meghan Markle is preparing for the ultimate “Girl’s Weekend” experience as part of a special retreat hosted by the Her Best Life podcast. In the latest episode, released March 10, podcast hosts Gemma O’Neill and Jackie Henderson revealed that the Duchess of Sussex will take part in the wellness-focused getaway during her upcoming trip to Australia. The event is set to take place from April 17 to April 19 at the InterContinental Sydney Coogee Beach.

What to expect during the “Girl’s Weekend” retreat.

The “Girl’s Weekend” retreat promises a mix of inspiration, wellness, and connection for attendees. According to a press release, the event will feature “meaningful speakers” as well as a gala dinner featuring in-person conversation with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, described as “an intimate gala like no other.” Guests can also expect a variety of experiences throughout the weekend, including a powerful women’s session with renowned psychologist Dr Justine Corry, a meditation and manifestation session with Gemma, a morning yoga session, a sound healing experience, relaxed time by the pool overlooking Coogee Beach, and a dinner and disco celebration.

However, attending the Girl’s Weekend with Meghan Markle won’t come cheap. Early bird tickets for the retreat are priced at $2,600, while a VIP experience costs $3,199.

How did it all come together?

During Tuesday (March 10)’s episode of the Her Best Life Podcast, co-hosts Jackie Henderson and Gemma O’Neill explained how the collaboration with Meghan Markle came together. O’Neill said she shares a mutual friend with the Duchess, Markus Anderson, a consultant for SoHo House. According to O’Neill, Anderson texted her in late 2025 while visiting Meghan’s home to ask whether she would ever want to collaborate if Meghan happened to visit Australia.

“Markus messaged me because he was at Meghan’s house,” O’Neill explained of how the collaboration came to be, according to People. “Markus is also very close friends to Meghan and has been for many years as well, long before she was married and they have a beautiful friendship too and I guess that’s probably one of the things that I’ve always felt about Meghan, whenever I’ve read stories, is I’ve always felt protective that my friend’s Markus is the bee’s knees, he’s a top notch human. The first person to be there, check on you. I knew that Markus wouldn’t be so close or best friends with someone who wasn’t also the same.”

O’Neill added, “He’s always said we would get along really well and always wanted us to connect,” before explaining that she was later contacted by “someone on Meghan’s team,” who confirmed that the Duchess would be happy to connect.

O’Neill also shared her admiration for Meghan Markle and her journey in the public eye. “I am, like, beside myself about it, because I have admired this woman, and what she has endured, how she’s risen above it, and how she has demonstrated, how a woman can be pushed down and she can still rise, and that person is Meghan, Duchess of Sussex,” O’Neill said of Meghan’s journey in the public eye.

She continued, “And I can’t believe I’m even saying those words. There’s no one more shocked than me, because I know what you’re all thinking, ’cause I’m thinking the same thing, which is, ‘How has Meghan Duchess of Sussex, this incredible woman, gone from Oprah to talking on stage with just little odd me, Gemma in Sydney?'”

According to O’Neill, Meghan Markle ultimately agreed to take part in the Her Best Life podcast Girl’s Weekend because she believes in the event’s mission of women supporting one another.

“She’s doing this because she really loves what our community is about which is women trying to grow, trying to be their best selfs and trying to help other women,” said O’Neill.

Would you buy a ticket to the Her Best Life Podcast’s Girl’s Weekend retreat with the Duchess of Sussex?

