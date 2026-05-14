Queen Latifah Will Take The Throne On The Spinning Red Chair As A Judge For Season 30 Of ‘The Voice’

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Queen Latifah is still one of the busiest individuals in the culture, with acting gigs and endorsements always in play. Now, it’s being reported that Queen Latifah will join the judges’ panel of music competition series The Voice for its upcoming 30th season.

According to a press release from NBC/Peacock, Queen Latifah will make her debut this fall on The Voice, joining current judges Kelly Clarkson and Adam Levine. Also making their debut on the panel is country star, Riley Green.

Latifah’s credentials are well-established, extending into music, fashion, movies, and television. The Emmy Award and Golden Globe-winning actress also holds a National Medal of the Arts and owns the distinction of being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, among other honors.

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