A Star Is Born! Alexia Jayy Makes History As First Black Woman To Win ‘The Voice’ — ‘I’m Singing For Everybody Who Believes In Me’

Pictured: (l-r) Alexia Jayy, Adam Levine / Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC Congratulations to Alexia Jayy, who was crowned the winner of The Voice on Tuesday, April 14, and made history as the first Black woman winner on the long-running singing competition show. “I cannot believe that I just won The Voice,” Jayy said on a FaceTime call with her mom after securing another victory for coach Adam Levine. RELATED CONTENT: ‘Black Thelma & Louise’ — The Clarke Sisters’ Daring True Story Comes To Broadway In New Musical ‘Wanted’ Pictured: (l-r) John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine / Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC “All that you need, you have. I think you already won,” the Maroon 5 frontman told Jayy before her win. Afterward, he said, “Nobody is more deserving of this honor.” Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Season 29 of the four-time Emmy Award-winning musical competition series returned on Feb. 23 with a special format revamp dubbed “The Voice: Battle of Champions.” Fan-favorite coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Levine returned to the red chairs to form the only panel in the show’s 15-year history comprised entirely of The Voice winners. Jayy stood out from the start, earning chair turns from all three coaches during her blind audition with a powerful performance of Aretha Franklin‘s “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman.”

After her impressive audition, the Mobile, Ala., native brought her 9-year-old son Matthew on stage. In an effort to endear himself to the 31-year-old, John Legend asked Matthew what kind of music he listened to, but immediately regretted it when Matthew quickly responded, “Maroon 5.” This prompted Levine to jump up from his chair to give Matthew a first bump. Then he gave a heartwarming speech to get her on his team. “You have that voice that motivates me even more to say, you know what, this is the best voice in the competition,” gushed the “This Love” singer, adding, “This is who has to win and we have to make the right choices. I have that feeling that I don’t get often. I think we all do. You’re one of the best we’ve ever seen.” Pictured: (l-r) Alexia Jayy, Adam Levine / Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC His words were kismet because Jayy chose Levine as her coach, and the two dominated the competition all season long with her delivering flawless renditions of Whitney Houston‘s “You Give Good Love” during the Knockouts and “Nightshift” during the Battles. Before the semifinals on Monday, April 13, Jayy reflected on her experience on The Voice in a moving message on Instagram. “Y’all have been rocking with me since day one, and some of you have been watching me sing since I was just a little girl,” she expressed to her 324,000 followers.