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Usher Approves Aaron Cole To Sample 'You Make Me Wanna'

Match Made In Heaven — Usher Gives Christian Hip-Hop Artist, Aaron Cole Blessing To Sample ‘You Make Me Wanna’

According to the artist, several gospel legends helped bring the video to the R&B star’s attention before he eventually received a DM from Usher himself.

Published on May 14, 2026
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Christian Hip-Hop and R&B artist Aaron Cole has struck gold with his new record, “Usher In The Spirit.”

The Virginia singer spoke with Hip-Hop Wired about how the song has brought a new spotlight to his career. Sampling Usher’s classic, “You Make Me Wanna,” Cole created his own gospel-inspired flip, which quickly went viral online.

“I literally had the video in my phone sitting for two months. One day I just decided to post it on TikTok and it changed the whole trajectory of my career.”

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Cole also detailed his reaction after the Atlanta singer saw the viral clip. According to the artist, several gospel legends helped bring the video to the R&B star’s attention before he eventually received a DM from Usher himself.

“It was crazy, there were some gospel legends, I’ll keep it close to the chest because they told me to but they texted him [Usher] and was just like, ‘Yo theirs this kid that’s doing this thing, it’s going crazy.’ He was like, ‘Man I saw it, he’s super fire.’ So I was just like oh, that’s cool, he saw it.”

Cole later woke up to a DM from Usher simply saying, “Blessings.” Short and simple, but still a major co-sign for the rising artist.

That moment eventually led to Usher giving Aaron Cole the green light to officially release the song, turning “Usher In The Spirit” into a unique mix of classic R&B and gospel music.

RELATED CONTENT: For People Asking What Ciara’s Prayer Was To Receive A Rare, Christ-Loving, Black, NFL Star, She Answered

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Aaron Cole christian gospel hip hop Usher You Make Me Wanna
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