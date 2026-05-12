The Evolution Of A Mogul — Former BET Chief Debra Lee Trades Boardrooms For Beautiful Bags

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Congratulations are in order for Debra Lee. On April 29, the former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of BET Networks unveiled her newest venture: a luxury handbag brand, the Debra Lee Collection. Handcrafted in Italy using premium materials, the collection was created for “the accomplished woman whose style is as distinctive as her ambitions,” according to the brand’s website. Every handbag is designed with timeless craftsmanship and intentional detail, offering women pieces that transition effortlessly through every aspect of life while standing the test of time.

Standout items include the AVA Satchel Bag and The DEBI Mini Structured Bag.

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Among the standout designs is the AVA Satchel Bag, available in an array of luxe finishes including Noir Leather and Cashmere Mist Leather. Retailing at $1,500, the AVA serves as the signature carryall of the collection, designed for women who navigate professional and social spaces with effortless sophistication. Its structured silhouette provides ample room for daily essentials while preserving a sleek, architectural shape. Curved handles, understated hardware accents, and the embossed DL monogram add elevated touches, making the AVA a refined statement piece that moves seamlessly from the boardroom to dinner.

Another standout is the DEBI Mini Structured Bag. Priced at $900, the DEBI captures the signature elegance of the Debra Lee Collection in a compact, polished design. Thoughtfully crafted to hold essentials like a phone, keys, and small wallet, the bag balances practicality with modern sophistication. Its sculptural structure, softly curved top handles, and envelope-inspired flap deliver a timeless yet contemporary feel. Meticulously designed and effortlessly chic, the Debi is the kind of handbag that instantly elevates any look.