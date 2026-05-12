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Debra Lee Launches Luxury Leather Handbag Brand

The Evolution Of A Mogul — Former BET Chief Debra Lee Trades Boardrooms For Beautiful Bags

Renowned network executive Debra Lee is expanding her business empire with the debut of a high-end handbag line, The Debra Lee Collection.

Published on May 12, 2026
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Debra Lee, The Debra Lee Collection
Source: Jemal Countess / Getty

Congratulations are in order for Debra Lee. On April 29, the former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of BET Networks unveiled her newest venture: a luxury handbag brand, the Debra Lee Collection. Handcrafted in Italy using premium materials, the collection was created for “the accomplished woman whose style is as distinctive as her ambitions,” according to the brand’s website. Every handbag is designed with timeless craftsmanship and intentional detail, offering women pieces that transition effortlessly through every aspect of life while standing the test of time.

Standout items include the AVA Satchel Bag and The DEBI Mini Structured Bag.

RELATED CONTENT: Haitian Designer Francis Pierre Laborde Shakes Up Luxury Handbag Industry With Viral Creations

Among the standout designs is the AVA Satchel Bag, available in an array of luxe finishes including Noir Leather and Cashmere Mist Leather. Retailing at $1,500, the AVA serves as the signature carryall of the collection, designed for women who navigate professional and social spaces with effortless sophistication. Its structured silhouette provides ample room for daily essentials while preserving a sleek, architectural shape. Curved handles, understated hardware accents, and the embossed DL monogram add elevated touches, making the AVA a refined statement piece that moves seamlessly from the boardroom to dinner.

Another standout is the DEBI Mini Structured Bag. Priced at $900, the DEBI captures the signature elegance of the Debra Lee Collection in a compact, polished design. Thoughtfully crafted to hold essentials like a phone, keys, and small wallet, the bag balances practicality with modern sophistication. Its sculptural structure, softly curved top handles, and envelope-inspired flap deliver a timeless yet contemporary feel. Meticulously designed and effortlessly chic, the Debi is the kind of handbag that instantly elevates any look.

Debra Lee shared that working in the fashion industry has been a longtime dream.

Lee also shared the inspiration behind the collection in a heartfelt Instagram post earlier this spring, revealing that fashion had long been a personal passion despite her celebrated career in entertainment.

“Ever since college, I dreamed of working in fashion. Life took me on a different path, one I’m deeply grateful for, but that dream never left me, “ she wrote. “Today, I’m proud to introduce the Debra Lee Collection: a luxury handbag line handcrafted in Italy, designed for the woman who moves through many worlds. My mother taught me to sew. Both of my grandmothers were seamstresses. Craftsmanship has always been part of who I am.” She continued, “These bags are the most personal thing I’ve ever created. Sometimes life takes you in unexpected directions. But it is never too late to take a risk and pursue something that excites you.”

The collection represents an exciting new chapter for Lee, who spent more than three decades at BET Networks, including 13 years as CEO,  helping transform the company into a global cultural force. Beyond her media legacy, Lee has also advised major global brands through extensive board leadership while advocating for women and the BIPOC community. Widely recognized as one of the most influential women in media and entertainment, Lee’s transition into fashion is not a reinvention, but an evolution rooted in decades of leadership, creativity, and cultural impact. 

Congrats to Debra Lee! 

RELATED CONTENT: Fall Bag Report: 10 Black-Owned Handbag Brands Worth The Investment

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BET debra lee Fashion handbags luxury
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