Haitian Designer Francis Pierre Laborde Shakes Up Luxury Handbag Industry With Viral Creations

Fashionistas and style lovers are quietly shifting their attention away from flashy, overpriced designer bags and toward something as luxurious, personalized, and far more meaningful. Pierre Laborde’s handmade leather bags have become a covetable symbol of taste, intention, and cultural awareness.

Pierre Laborde is a Haitian-born fashion designer who graduated from the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York. His work embodies craftsmanship over clout, with each handmade bag crafted from high-quality leather and adorned with striking colors and sturdy hardware, such as brass and beads. Laborde’s designs focus on individuality, structure, practicality, and durability.

The bags are sans loud logos or trend-chasing silhouettes, just thoughtful hobo-style designs (in various sizes) meant to be worn for years, not seasons. You can rock them as an everyday bag or as a statement piece that adds pizazz to a casual look. In an era of fast fashion and inflated price tags, Laborde’s bags feel like a return to integrity in fashion. You can find the artisan selling his gorgeous bags at the Grand Bazaar market in Harlem, NY.

What truly sets these lavish bags—priced between $275 and $1200— apart, is how they resonate with people who understand style as a language, not a status symbol. New Yorkers and other fashion lovers seem drawn to the brand’s authenticity. Carrying a Pierre Laborde bag signals discernment, not a desperate need to be seen. It’s giving luxury without the performance.