Close
Style & Fashion

Haitian Designer Pierre Laborde Shakes Up Luxury Handbag Industry

Haitian Designer Francis Pierre Laborde Shakes Up Luxury Handbag Industry With Viral Creations

The Pierre Laborde bag is redefining the handbag industry with its viral designs, craftsmanship and straight to consumer approach.

Published on January 4, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Pierre Laborde
Source: Courtesy Of Brand / Instagram

Fashionistas and style lovers are quietly shifting their attention away from flashy, overpriced designer bags and toward something as luxurious, personalized, and far more meaningful. Pierre Laborde’s handmade leather bags have become a covetable symbol of taste, intention, and cultural awareness.

Pierre Laborde is a Haitian-born fashion designer who graduated from the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York. His work embodies craftsmanship over clout, with each handmade bag crafted from high-quality leather and adorned with striking colors and sturdy hardware, such as brass and beads. Laborde’s designs focus on individuality, structure, practicality, and durability.

RELATED CONTENT: New Year, Same Slay — 9 Fashion And Beauty Trends We’re Taking Into 2026

The bags are sans loud logos or trend-chasing silhouettes, just thoughtful hobo-style designs (in various sizes) meant to be worn for years, not seasons. You can rock them as an everyday bag or as a statement piece that adds pizazz to a casual look. In an era of fast fashion and inflated price tags, Laborde’s bags feel like a return to integrity in fashion. You can find the artisan selling his gorgeous bags at the Grand Bazaar market in Harlem, NY.

Pierre Laborde Handbags
Source: Courtesy Of Brand / Instagram

What truly sets these lavish bags—priced between $275 and $1200— apart, is how they resonate with people who understand style as a language, not a status symbol. New Yorkers and other fashion lovers seem drawn to the brand’s authenticity. Carrying a Pierre Laborde bag signals discernment, not a desperate need to be seen. It’s giving luxury without the performance.

Pierre Laborde Bags Are The New It Purses

This authentic style moment also reflects a larger truth: Black fashion designers have always led culture. From streetwear to high fashion, Black creatives set the tone long before the mainstream catches up. Yet recognition often comes late, if at all. Brands like Pierre Laborde remind us that innovation, craftsmanship, and vision have always lived in Black spaces.

As consumers become more conscious about where they spend their money, they’re choosing brands that align with their values. Pierre Laborde bags aren’t just accessories, but statements about style, quality, culture, and the undeniable influence of Black designers shaping fashion’s future, just as they always have.

Click here to join the waitlist for your Pierre Laborde bag, because of course, he’s sold out!

RELATED CONTENT: ‘Dirty Black Girl’— Drowning Death Of Stephora Joseph, 11, Proves Anti-Haitian Rhetoric & Racism Is Still Rampant In The Dominican Republic [Op-Ed]

Related Tags

Fashion haiti handbags Pierre Laborde style
More from MadameNoire

You May Also Like

Offset x Celina Powell

Trap Celina Vs. Cephus: Offset Caught Slipping & Snoring In Celina Powell's Bed, Garrulous Groupie Teases Tape With Messy Migos Menace

Bossip
Golden State Warriors v Toronto Raptors

Drake Hit With RICO Lawsuit Over Alleged Gambling Scheme, Plaintiffs Say He Bot-Boosted Music Streams

Bossip
Times Square New Year's Eve 2026 Celebration

Gallery: New Year’s Eve 2025 Looks We’re Still Obsessed With

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
New Year's Eve Hosted By NeYo & Terrence J

Rapper G Herbo Pops The Question & More Newly Engaged Celebrity Couples

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Close