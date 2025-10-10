Fall Bag Report: 10 Black-Owned Handbag Brands Worth The Investment

Source: Edward Berthelot / Getty Are you a purse lover, or simply interested in expanding your purse collection? Then you’ve made it to the right place. Today we are acknowledging National Handbag Day and introducing you to 10 Black women-owned handbag companies. Some of these brands focus on celebrating Black women through their products. A few others are intentional about prioritizing sustainability for the betterment of the world. Then there are those who are inspired by the cultures of other countries and want to shine a spotlight on those places in their work. Some people seek good-quality purses or bags with personality. Here are 10 brands you may want to consider investing in. RELATED CONTENT: The Viral ‘Wirkin,’ Walmart’s $80 Birkin Dupe Sparks Messy Controversy: ‘They’re Mad The Poors Have The Handbag’ 1. Anima Iris Handcrafted by artisans in Dakar, Senegal, Anima Iris handbags are made from Senegalese materials using a zero-waste model. Each bag has some element of vibrance, whether it’s the striking colors, the fun patterns, or even the bag’s shape. Even Beyoncé took a liking to and purchased their Zaza bag. Founder Wilglory Tanjong is intentional about recognizing the value of her handcrafters. In 2022, she paid each worker twice the average artisan’s earnings in Dakar. Her bags currently range from $25 to $975.

2. Silver and Riley Silver and Riley bags are for people who want a crisp boss look with a little flavor. The designs in each bag have a smooth base that derives from the Italian leather used to make it. In addition to the elegant silhouette of the bags, they also come in a variety of colors that add a pop to any ensemble. They currently go for $395 to $1,595. Founder Lola Banjo had a motive to use her brand for the greater good. She started her Buy 1, Give 5 fund with the promise that 5% of all sales will go to microgrants for women entrepreneurs. She has collections of handbags, crossbody bags, duffel bags, bucket bags, and more.

3. Brother Vellies When Aurora James founded Brother Vellies in 2013, she was inspired by her trip to Africa that year. Her main goal was to keep African design practices and techniques alive. Sustainability is at the core of the handbag production process. They use vegetable-tanned leather, floral dyed feathers, and recycled tires for soles. Currently, she has handbags that range from $450 to $1,500. Purses aren’t the only product this company sells. They also produce luxury shoes for women and men, as well as luxury accessories.

4. Afroyla No bag from Afroyla is the same. The designs of every handbag differ, but they still share the same theme. They all include striking art that exudes Black pride and encouraging or affirming words. Most of the bags pay homage to Black women. Many have an image of one incorporated into the designs, wearing natural hair styles or a scarf. The handbags average at $129.

5. Glam-Aholic Glam-Aholic came from the mind of….well…a glam-aholic. The founder, Mia Ray, describes herself to be “the epitome of glam.” Each of her bags has a neat, smooth design and is typically one color with the letter “G” monogrammed on it. Most of the bags are made out of either vegan leather or vegan suede. But there are a few that use different materials like cotton, denim, nylon, mesh and more. Bags range from about $60 to $195.

6. AAKS Akosua Afriyie-Kumi created her AAKS bags to introduce the world to the weaving techniques in Ghana. These bags are created in the West African country and the designs tell stories from there. Some carry unique shapes like the baw pot bags or have eye-catching adornments on them like pompoms. The bags are woven with raffia, which are harvested from family farmers in Ghana. One bag takes about 10 days to make.

7. Petit Kouraj Nasrin Jean-Baptiste birthed the idea of her luxury bag company, Petit Kouraj, after traveling to Haiti in 2018. She aimed to create bags that were both lively and chic, all while practicing sustainability during production. Most of her bags have a two-toned fringe net design with a leather handle. With her other three fishnet bags, she paid homage to Haiti by naming them after Haitian beaches. Each bag is adorned with seashells or trinkets. The bags cost between $175 and $495.

8. Agnes Baddoo You want a good quality tote bag? Look into Agnes Baddoo’s bags. Using luxury leather, she created her popular classic Sac bags. She got the inspiration from a bag that belonged to her mother. Over time, her mom’s bag became too worn down to use. With Baddoo’s reimagination of that bag, she invented her own timeless version. She offers over a dozen colors for customers to purchase and features other materials, such as suede. There are also smaller sizes for people who want something to carry their essential items. Her mini sac bags start at $475, while the original size bag is $715. If you just need sacs to carry your glasses, cards or keys, she also offers those too.

9. Vavvoune Haitian designer Valerie Blaise founded Vavvoune in Brooklyn, N.Y. Each bag is made from premium leathers upcycled from luxury brands. The sustainability factor coupled with the shape of her items, places the price range between $288 and $490. Her collections include cross bodies, miniature tote bags, as well as top handle bags.