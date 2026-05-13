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50 Black Queer Queens Dominating Our WCW Fantasies, Vol. 22

#WomenCrushWednesday — 50 Queer Queens Serving Face, Body & Buckets On And Off The Court, Vol. 22

This week's Women Crush Wednesday is dedicated to the sports girlies, whether they take or call the shots!

Published on May 13, 2026
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Las Vegas Aces Media Day
Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

This week’s Women Crush Wednesday is dedicated to the sports girlies, whether they’re laying up the shots, are looking like they’re calling ’em courtside.

With the WNBA season fully underway, we’ve got some queer queens dominating the league, along with our hotties sitting courtside during the NBA playoffs, and they are serving looks and body.

Check out 50 of the hottest queer queens we can’t get enough of this week!

RELATED CONTENT: Women Crush Wednesday: 50 Queer Queens Shining From The Met Gala To Billboard’s Women In Music

1. Tinashe

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 11: Tinashe attends Game Four of the Second Round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena on May 11, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

2. Britney Griner

Connecticut Sun v New York Liberty
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – MAY 08: Brittney Griner #42 of the Connecticut Sun reacts during the fourth quarter of the season opener against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center on May 08, 2026 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The New York Liberty won 106-75. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

3. Ty Young

Prime Video Celebrates WNBA On Prime Tip Off
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – MAY 05: Ty Young attends the Prime Video celebration for the WNBA On Prime Tip Off at Brooklyn Museum on May 05, 2026 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Prime Video)

4. Tessa Thompson

SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations: "His & Hers"
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 11: Tessa Thompson attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations “His & Hers” screening and conversation at SAG-AFTRA Foundation Robin Williams Center on May 11, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)

5. Jewell Loyd

Phoenix Mercury v Las Vegas Aces
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 09: Jewell Loyd #24 of the Las Vegas Aces reacts as she receives her 2025 WNBA championship rings before the team’s home opener against the Phoenix Mercury at T-Mobile Arena on May 09, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

6. Nalyssa Smith

Las Vegas Aces Media Day
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 28: In this photo released on May 09 2026, Nalyssa Smith #3 of the Las Vegas Aces is filmed by 3 Point Productions and Storyville RD for an in-arena player intro video for the upcoming season’s home games and Scripps broadcasts content during the team’s media day at LMG Studio on April 28, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

7. Courtney Williams

Atlanta Dream vs Minnesota Lynx
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – MAY 09: Courtney Williams #10 of the Minnesota Lynx dances on the court before a game against the Atlanta Dream at Target Center on May 09, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ellen Schmidt/Getty Images)

8. Natisha Hiedeman

Golden State Valkyries v Seattle Storm
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – MAY 08: Natisha Hiedeman #2 of the Seattle Storm controls the ball during the second quarter against the Golden State Valkyries at Climate Pledge Arena on May 08, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jack Compton/Getty Images)

9. Janelle Monáe

10. Victoria Monét

11. Choyce Brown

12. Kehlani

13. Janae Sims

14. Shema Love

15. KWN

16. Porsha Williams

17. Sway the Pro

https://www.instagram.com/p/DYNzvNYhfnV

18. Queen Latifah

19. Niecy Nash-Betts

20. Jessica Betts

21. Da Brat

22. Jesseca Harris-Dupart

23. Jerrie Johnson

24. Meg Thee Stallion

25. Big Boss Vette

26. Tia Hogue

27. Morgz

28. wellness.liss

29. Jasmin A. Robinson

30. Michelle

31. Honey Wheat

32. Laverne Cox

33. Natasha Howard

34. Jac’Eil

35. Tonya Latrice

36. Lena Waithe

37. Cynthia Erivo

38. traveling.auntie

39. Doechii

40. Kya Azeen

41. Jozzy

42. TheArti$t

43. BRE-Z

44. Murph

45. Azzi Fudd

WNBA: MAY 09 Dallas Wings at Indiana Fever
INDIANAPOLIS, IN – MAY 09: Dallas Wings guard Azzi Fudd (35) chases down a pass during a game against the Indiana Fever on May 9, 2026, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.(Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

46. Brandi

47. Brittany Boss Britt Hodge

48. Chevena

49. Dym Mo’Nique

50. Zaria

RELATED CONTENT: ‘I Can Exist As Myself’ — ‘Pose’ Star Kya Azeen Brings Ballroom, Black Queerness & Big Energy To Broadway’s ‘Cats: The Jellicle Ball’ [Exclusive]

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Atlanta Dream Azzi Fudd Britney Griner Cats: The Jellicle Ball Choyce Brown Courtney Williams Dallas Wings Golden State Valkyries Indiana Fever Janae Sims Janelle Monáe Jerrie Johnson Jesseca Harris Jewell Loyd Jozzy Kya Azeen Las Vegas Aces Los Angeles, California Minnesota Lynx Nalyssa Smith Natasha Howard Natisha Hiedeman NBA Niecy Nash-Betts Phoenix Mercury Queen Latifah Tinashe Victoria Monét WNBA
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