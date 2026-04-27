‘Golden Retriever… But Still A Dog’ — The Hotties Torch Klay Thompson After Megan Thee Stallion Split

Source: Dave Benett / Getty

Megan Thee Stallion said what she said, and now our timelines are lit. The raptress posted an emotional Instagram Story alluding to issues with her NBA boyfriend, Klay Thompson, and a difficult breakup. The Texas native also shared that she is “taking a break.”

Later, the “HISS” rapper dropped a statement, reportedly through a rep, saying, “I’ve made the decision to end my relationship with Klay. Trust, fidelity, and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there’s no real path forward.”

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Fans React To Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson’s Breakup

Fans are not holding back.

One post making the rounds reads, “Klay Thompson really gave ‘golden retriever’ vibes, but a golden retriever is STILL a dog.” The comment quickly picked up traction, with thousands agreeing and adding their own takes.

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Another user joked, “She needs to send them an invoice for that Thanksgiving dinner she cooked.” That moment stuck with fans, especially since Megan had shared how much she poured into the relationship, including time with his family.

And then there are the posts aimed directly at men watching all of this unfold. One reaction read, “Fellas, just focus on yourself this summer they not gon let this go fam.”

Others brought up famous exes, including Coco Jones, with social media users saying Klay has “fumbled several women.”