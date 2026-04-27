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Megan Thee Stallion And Klay Thompson Split Reactions

‘Golden Retriever… But Still A Dog’ — The Hotties Torch Klay Thompson After Megan Thee Stallion Split

The raptress posted an emotional Instagram Story alluding to issues with her NBA boyfriend, Klay Thompson, and a difficult breakup.

Published on April 27, 2026
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Megan Thee Stallion said what she said, and now our timelines are lit. The raptress posted an emotional Instagram Story alluding to issues with her NBA boyfriend, Klay Thompson, and a difficult breakup. The Texas native also shared that she is “taking a break.”

Later, the “HISS” rapper dropped a statement, reportedly through a rep, saying, “I’ve made the decision to end my relationship with Klay. Trust, fidelity, and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there’s no real path forward.”

RELATED CONTENT: ‘He’s Going To HELL’ — Megan Thee Stallion Savagely Outs ‘Cheating’ Klay Thompson & The Internet Goes Off!

Fans React To Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson’s Breakup

Fans are not holding back.

One post making the rounds reads, “Klay Thompson really gave ‘golden retriever’ vibes, but a golden retriever is STILL a dog.” The comment quickly picked up traction, with thousands agreeing and adding their own takes.

Another user joked, “She needs to send them an invoice for that Thanksgiving dinner she cooked.” That moment stuck with fans, especially since Megan had shared how much she poured into the relationship, including time with his family.

And then there are the posts aimed directly at men watching all of this unfold. One reaction read, “Fellas, just focus on yourself this summer they not gon let this go fam.”

Others brought up famous exes, including Coco Jones, with social media users saying Klay has “fumbled several women.”

Megan Thee Stallion Is Moving On – And Fans Stand With Her

Megan has since moved on with her social media posts. Her next Instagram Story promoted a party featuring her tequila. Because the Hotties know Megan loves hard, but she also stays in her bag.

Fans also noted that Megan still appeared on the Broadway stage in Moulin Rouge despite the relationship drama. According to The Neighborhood Talk, sis killed the performance but was visibly emotional.

“Working during a heartbreak is so hard,” one fan wrote under reports of Megan’s Broadway appearance. “She has a right to feel this way. She was invested in her relationship,” another commented.

Klay has yet to respond, but at this point, fan response is clear. The Hotties are standing beside Meg.

RELATED CONTENT: Hot Girl Matrimony? Megan Thee Stallion Hints At An Engagement With Klay Thompson

Related Tags

Coco Jones Klay Thompson Megan thee stallion
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