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Megan Thee Stallion Accuses Klay Thompson Of Cheating

‘He’s Going To HELL’ — Megan Thee Stallion Savagely Outs ‘Cheating’ Klay Thompson & The Internet Goes Off!

Megan Thee Stallion dunked all over her now former boo on Instagram. She alleges the NBA star was "unsure he could be monogamous."

Published on April 26, 2026
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Welp, Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson’s whirlwind romance has come to an end.

The internet is currently in a frenzy after Megan Thee Stallion dunked all over her now former boo, Klay Thompson, accusing the NBA champion and Dallas Maverick shooter of cheating.

RELATED CONTENT: From ‘Klay Day’ To Bentley Bae — Megan Thee Stallion Gets Birthday $300K Bentley From Klay Thompson

“Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house… got ‘cold feet’ Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball seaso,n now you don’t know if you can be ‘monogamous’???? bitch I need a REAL break after this one .. bye yall,” Thee Stallion wrote on her Instagram Story on Saturday, April 25.

Klay Thompson has not responded to the accusations.

The couple made headlines after going public in the summer after Thee Stallion’s fans spotted the professional hooper in the background in one of her bikini thirst traps.

Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson’s Romance Timeline

From then on, they quickly became one of the internet’s favorite celebrity couples after Thompson made it official by sharing a photo of himself kissing the Houston rapper in an Instagram photo dump.

The two were very supportive of each other off the rip, with Klay Thompson joining Megan Thee Stallion at her inaugural Thomas & Pete Foundation gala, where the couple made their red carpet debut.

The Stallion also showed up courtside at Thompson’s basketball games and even spent the Thanksgiving holiday with Thompson’s family, where she handled the cooking.

“The Thanksgiving dinner was the best Thanksgiving food I’ve ever eaten. Megan Thee Stallion should be Megan Thee Chef,” Klay’s father, Mychal Thompson, said on ESPN LA.

He continued, “That’s how good the food was. It was unbelievable. She went out of her way to make sure everybody was well-fed. We had to take tons of bags home. There were so many leftovers. So, our guests had to take home. And it was one of the best Thanksgivings we ever had, thanks to Megan.”

Welp, turns out it looks like it will be the last time he gets to enjoy her cooking.

The internet, especially the hotties, is reacting to the news of Megan and Klay calling it quits.

You can see those reactions in the gallery below.

RELATED CONTENT: Hot Girl Matrimony? Megan Thee Stallion Hints At An Engagement With Klay Thompson

Related Tags

celebrity breakup Klay Thompson Megan thee stallion
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