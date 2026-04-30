From ‘Renaissance’ To Rock?! Beyoncé Fans Say Her Next Album ‘Act III’ Is Giving Prince Energy

Source: Parkwood Entertainment / Live Nation

Fans seem to think that Beyoncé is gearing up to drop her third album as part of her epic multi-year trilogy, but when will it hit the shelves? Only time will tell. But here’s what the streets are saying. After blessing us with the electrifying dance vibes of Act I: Renaissance and the Grammy-winning country flavor of Act II: Cowboy Carter, fans are buzzing that Act III could bring us a Beyoncé rock album. A rock album from Queen Bey? Count us in.

Is The Queen Releasing A New Album Soon? Well, fans think Act III will drop this year.

While there’s no official release date just yet, some industry whispers and BeyHive theories are hinting that Act III could arrive sometime this year. Interestingly, rumors suggested that the project would drop as early as May 4, but a “reliable” source told TODAY hosts Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones that it wouldn’t be coming out next month.

“It doesn’t mean it’s not coming. It’s coming,” Bush Hager clarified. “We’re better now. We’ve had some time to sit with this news. We hope you guys at home can sit with this news.”

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Jones added during the show, “I think it’s good though. Because that way, no one is disappointed. You know what I mean? Because she’s such a lovely human. I don’t think she wants anyone to wait around and then it doesn’t happen.”