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Beyoncé Serves Silk Press Finesse At Cécred Launch

The Cécred Trinity — Beyoncé, Blue Ivy And Miss Tina Serve Dynasty Glam At Cécred Launch

Celebrities and influencers attended the exclusive celebration, highlighting the anticipated debut of Cécred Style.

Published on April 9, 2026
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Beyoncé, CÉCRED, Blue Ivy Carter, Tina Knowles, New Styling Collection
Source: Julian Dakdouk/Parkwood Media / Getty

Cécred beauties Beyoncé, Blue Ivy and Miss Tina stepped out in Los Angeles on Tuesday for the star-studded launch of Bey’s state-of-the-art styling collection.

Beyoncé hosted an exclusive private event, bringing together close friends, family, and fans to celebrate the milestone, according to RealiTea.

RELATED CONTENT: Just Call Her BillionYONCÉ! Beyoncé Is Officially A Billionaire — Here’s How She Got The 10-Figure Bag

On April 7, clips from the intimate gathering began circulating widely online, quickly going viral across social media platforms. The footage showed Beyoncé on stage with her mother, Tina Knowles, and her eldest daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, as they spoke to attendees during the celebration, and all three megastars were dressed to impress.  

Beyoncé, Tina Knowles, and Blue Ivy Carter looked amazing at the event

For the occasion, Beyoncé showcased her signature elegance, wearing a cream blazer layered over a floral dress, paired with kitten heels.

Her polished yet effortless look perfectly matched the sophisticated tone of the event.

Meanwhile, Blue Ivy Carter captured attention in her own right, stepping out in a chic white mini dress with coordinating heels and a simple necklace. The 14-year-old let her hair shine in wavy beach curls, adding to the elegant look. Fans online were quick to praise her poised appearance and growing sense of style.

“Blue is beautiful,” wrote one user. While another added, “BLUE LOOKS PHENOMENAL.”

Tina Knowles, known for her timeless fashion sense, opted for a classic white suit, completing the trio’s coordinated and refined aesthetic.

Celebs Attend Cècred Styling Collection Hair Show

The star-studded event brought out a bevy of celebs, including Kelly Rowland…

Bey’s fellow H-town hottie, Monaleo…

Chloe Bailey who casually swatted down rumors that Beyoncé was upset with her attendance at a Kanye concert

Jordan Chiles and Victoria Monét…

and an array of influencers, including Cristian Dennis…

Chelley Bissainthe and Clarke Elizabeth…

Brittney Elena…

and Pilar Scratch.

What does Cécred’s new styling collection have?

Beyond the star-studded appearances, the event highlighted the exciting expansion of Cécred’s product line. The new styling collection has already generated significant buzz among fans and beauty enthusiasts alike. According to an Instagram post, the collection is “where high-performance styling meets healthy hair!” The line features six essential products designed to protect hair from heat up to 450°F, as well as humidity, pollution, and styling-related damage. Each item aims to help users achieve flawless looks without compromising hair health.

Among the standout products is the Thermal Shield Mist, positioned as a crucial prep step in any heat-styling routine. This lightweight spray offers protection against extreme temperatures while combating humidity, pollution, and frizz, leaving hair soft, shiny, and weightless.

Another innovation is the Heat Activated Silk Glaze, a first-of-its-kind silkening styler that works with heat and tension to create sleek, glass-like finishes. It promises faster styling with fewer heat passes while delivering long-lasting smoothness without a heavy feel.

The Volumizing Mousse is designed for those seeking dramatic body and movement. The lightweight formula delivers 95% more volume after blow-drying, along with root lift and 24-hour frizz control, making it ideal for bouncy, full-bodied styles.

Rounding out the collection is the Flexible Hold Hairspray, a buildable fine mist that provides a soft, flexible hold while maintaining up to 48 hours of frizz control.

With this latest launch, Cécred continues to strengthen its position in the competitive haircare market. Combining performance-driven formulas with a focus on hair health, the brand’s expansion is exciting and we can’t wait to see where it goes next. 

RELATED CONTENT: At-Home, But Make It Luxe — The Ultimate 2025 Black Girl Beauty Tool Holiday Gift Guide

Related Tags

Bey Beyoncé Blue Ivy Cécred Victoria Monét
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