The Cécred Trinity — Beyoncé, Blue Ivy And Miss Tina Serve Dynasty Glam At Cécred Launch

Beyoncé, Tina Knowles, and Blue Ivy Carter looked amazing at the event Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. For the occasion, Beyoncé showcased her signature elegance, wearing a cream blazer layered over a floral dress, paired with kitten heels.

Her polished yet effortless look perfectly matched the sophisticated tone of the event. Meanwhile, Blue Ivy Carter captured attention in her own right, stepping out in a chic white mini dress with coordinating heels and a simple necklace. The 14-year-old let her hair shine in wavy beach curls, adding to the elegant look. Fans online were quick to praise her poised appearance and growing sense of style. “Blue is beautiful,” wrote one user. While another added, “BLUE LOOKS PHENOMENAL.” Tina Knowles, known for her timeless fashion sense, opted for a classic white suit, completing the trio’s coordinated and refined aesthetic. Celebs Attend Cècred Styling Collection Hair Show The star-studded event brought out a bevy of celebs, including Kelly Rowland… Bey’s fellow H-town hottie, Monaleo… Chloe Bailey who casually swatted down rumors that Beyoncé was upset with her attendance at a Kanye concert…

Jordan Chiles and Victoria Monét…

and an array of influencers, including Cristian Dennis…

Chelley Bissainthe and Clarke Elizabeth… Brittney Elena… and Pilar Scratch.