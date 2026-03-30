Plastic Surgery Without The Scalpel? Olay’s Regenerist Line Promise Procedure-Level Results Without The Price Tag [Exclusive]

Source: Olay In February, OLAY announced the highly anticipated launch of its Regenerist Treatments Collection, a line of skincare products designed to replicate the benefits of popular cosmetic procedures without the steep price tag or invasive treatments. Formulated with professional-grade ingredients, these products aim to repair common signs of aging and restore youthful vitality to the skin. To learn more about the collection, MadameNoire spoke with Dr. Rolanda Wilkerson, OLAY’s Senior Director and Scientist, who played a key role in developing the line. Dr. Wilkerson, affectionately known as Dr. Ro, shared insights on how each product works, the significance of inclusivity in skincare, and why these innovative treatments are essential as we age. RELATED CONTENT: 5 Simple Steps For Healthier, More Beautiful Skin The science behind OLAY’s Regenerist Treatments. The Regenerist Treatments Collection is powered by Hexa-Repair Peptide™ Complex, a potent blend that includes Triple Collagen Peptide and Argireline Peptide. These ingredients are designed to visibly improve the appearance of wrinkles and volume loss, providing results that mimic the effects of popular cosmetic procedures. Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Dr. Wilkerson explained the unique formula in the Regenerist line is designed to deliver similar anti-aging results to procedures like wrinkle relaxers, eye rejuvenation treatments, surgical lifts, and professional chemical peels.

She went on to describe how the product line was developed. “This approach is shaped with input from dermatologists and plastic surgeons. The treatment line was designed to deliver similar visible results, like smoother expression lines, firmer-looking skin, and improved texture, through advanced topical ingredients like peptides, bakuchiol, Pro-NAD+, and lactic acid.” While no topical product can fully replicate an invasive procedure, Dr. Wilkerson noted that with consistent use, these products can produce meaningful improvements in skin smoothness, firmness, and radiance, without the risks, downtime, or costs associated with surgical treatments. Featured products in the OLAY: Regenerist Treatments Collection. Source: Photos courtesy of OLAY / OLAY: Regenerist Treatments collection. OLAY’s new line includes the Face & Neck Lifting Treatment. This daily product uses Pro-NAD+ (Niacinamide) to visibly tighten, firm, and contour sagging skin, especially in the delicate areas of the face and neck. As we age, collagen and elastin, the skin’s “building blocks,” begin to degrade. This leads to the loss of skin strength and elasticity, especially during the first five years of menopause, when women lose up to 30% of their skin’s collagen, NBI Health notes. The Face & Neck Lifting Treatment is formulated with Triple Collagen Peptide to strengthen intercellular bonds and promote visible skin firmness. Dr. Wilkerson added that the line also includes an active Argireline Peptide that works at the skin’s surface by reducing the effects of repetitive muscle contractions. It helps smooth expression lines over time. Together, the peptides in this treatment create significant improvements in both skin firmness and wrinkle appearance. Dr. Wilkerson noted that consumer testing revealed that up to 97% of women saw visible improvement in wrinkles within two weeks of use. Struggling with wrinkles around the eyes? Don’t fret. OLAY’s Eye Wrinkle Correcting Treatment is a daily solution for reducing deep-set wrinkles around the eyes, with Bakuchiol, a natural retinol alternative. As we age, the skin around the eyes becomes thinner and more fragile, which can make wrinkles and fine lines more noticeable. This eye treatment works to rejuvenate the delicate skin around the eyes, visibly smoothing and tightening it over time. Source: Olay / Olay