Olay’s New Treatments Are Changing The Anti-Aging Game
Plastic Surgery Without The Scalpel? Olay’s Regenerist Line Promise Procedure-Level Results Without The Price Tag [Exclusive]
In February, OLAY announced the highly anticipated launch of its Regenerist Treatments Collection, a line of skincare products designed to replicate the benefits of popular cosmetic procedures without the steep price tag or invasive treatments. Formulated with professional-grade ingredients, these products aim to repair common signs of aging and restore youthful vitality to the skin.
To learn more about the collection, MadameNoire spoke with Dr. Rolanda Wilkerson, OLAY’s Senior Director and Scientist, who played a key role in developing the line. Dr. Wilkerson, affectionately known as Dr. Ro, shared insights on how each product works, the significance of inclusivity in skincare, and why these innovative treatments are essential as we age.
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The science behind OLAY’s Regenerist Treatments.
The Regenerist Treatments Collection is powered by Hexa-Repair Peptide™ Complex, a potent blend that includes Triple Collagen Peptide and Argireline Peptide. These ingredients are designed to visibly improve the appearance of wrinkles and volume loss, providing results that mimic the effects of popular cosmetic procedures.
Dr. Wilkerson explained the unique formula in the Regenerist line is designed to deliver similar anti-aging results to procedures like wrinkle relaxers, eye rejuvenation treatments, surgical lifts, and professional chemical peels.
She went on to describe how the product line was developed.
“This approach is shaped with input from dermatologists and plastic surgeons. The treatment line was designed to deliver similar visible results, like smoother expression lines, firmer-looking skin, and improved texture, through advanced topical ingredients like peptides, bakuchiol, Pro-NAD+, and lactic acid.”
While no topical product can fully replicate an invasive procedure, Dr. Wilkerson noted that with consistent use, these products can produce meaningful improvements in skin smoothness, firmness, and radiance, without the risks, downtime, or costs associated with surgical treatments.
Featured products in the OLAY: Regenerist Treatments Collection.
OLAY’s new line includes the Face & Neck Lifting Treatment. This daily product uses Pro-NAD+ (Niacinamide) to visibly tighten, firm, and contour sagging skin, especially in the delicate areas of the face and neck. As we age, collagen and elastin, the skin’s “building blocks,” begin to degrade. This leads to the loss of skin strength and elasticity, especially during the first five years of menopause, when women lose up to 30% of their skin’s collagen, NBI Health notes. The Face & Neck Lifting Treatment is formulated with Triple Collagen Peptide to strengthen intercellular bonds and promote visible skin firmness.
Dr. Wilkerson added that the line also includes an active Argireline Peptide that works at the skin’s surface by reducing the effects of repetitive muscle contractions. It helps smooth expression lines over time. Together, the peptides in this treatment create significant improvements in both skin firmness and wrinkle appearance. Dr. Wilkerson noted that consumer testing revealed that up to 97% of women saw visible improvement in wrinkles within two weeks of use.
Struggling with wrinkles around the eyes? Don’t fret. OLAY’s Eye Wrinkle Correcting Treatment is a daily solution for reducing deep-set wrinkles around the eyes, with Bakuchiol, a natural retinol alternative. As we age, the skin around the eyes becomes thinner and more fragile, which can make wrinkles and fine lines more noticeable. This eye treatment works to rejuvenate the delicate skin around the eyes, visibly smoothing and tightening it over time.
Similarly, the Wrinkle Correcting Treatment Serum, which is formulated with Pro-Retinol, serves as a nightly treatment that targets stubborn frown and forehead lines, deeply hydrating the skin to leave it smoother and plumper.
For Black women, the Resurfacing Peel Night Treatment is a must. Dr. Wilkerson highlighted that Black women are disproportionately affected by hyperpigmentation, making this product in the Regenerist line especially beneficial.
The Resurfacing Peel is a gentle overnight treatment formulated with AHA, designed to gently exfoliate while you sleep and improve texture and dark spots, resulting in smoother, brighter skin. Dr. Wilkerson said the product is “explicitly formulated to help lighten dark spots while boosting niacinamide performance.”
The Wrinkle Correcting Treatment Serum, with its combination of Pro-Retinol and Hexa-Repair Peptide™ Complex, also helps with evening skin tone, making it an ideal choice for tackling hyperpigmentation.
“A combination approach can be effective when used safely and paired with SPF for daytime wear,” she highlighted.
A commitment to skin care inclusivity
Historically, anti-aging marketing has often excluded Black women, but OLAY has made a concerted effort to prioritize inclusivity in both the development and testing of their products. Consumer testing for the Regenerist Treatments line involved over 300 women from diverse backgrounds, ensuring that the products would meet the needs of all skin types and tones.
“At OLAY, inclusivity is central to our product development path. We build formulations intended for all skin types and tones, and test broadly with diverse consumer cohorts,” said Dr. Wilkerson. “We continue to prioritize transparency in study demographics and expand outreach to ensure representative testing and product education for underrepresented communities.”
How to incorporate the regenerist treatments into your routine
All of the products within the Regenerist Treatments Collection are designed to work together as part of a structured skincare routine, but Dr. Rolanda Wilkerson recommends introducing these active products gradually into your skincare routine. She advises starting with one product at a time and monitoring for sensitivity before gradually increasing usage.
“When incorporating these treatments into your routine, it’s important to patch test first and introduce them gradually. I recommend to begin using the Pro-Retinol serum every other night and the Resurfacing Peel once per week, increasing frequency only as your skin tolerates it,” she advised. “Active ingredients like Lactic Acid and Retinol can increase sun sensitivity and potentially contribute to hyperpigmentation without daily SPF protection. Those with melanin-rich skin should be especially mindful to use a conservative frequency and monitor for any signs of post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation as the skin adjusts.”
Affordable skincare with visible results
At an accessible price point of $34.99 per product, the Regenerist Treatments Collection offers high-performance skincare without breaking the bank. Dr. Wilkerson is thrilled to make these products available to a wider audience. She is also happy to be busting the myth that there’s a “silver bullet” in skincare — that one single ingredient or procedure will solve all your problems.
“Aging is multifactorial; elements like sun exposure, structural support, cellular turnover, and lifestyle all play a role. The best outcomes come from targeted, consistent approaches that combine prevention, daily topical science, and clinical care when needed.”
Healthy aging, according to Dr. Rolanda Wilkerson
So, what does healthy aging mean to Dr. Rolanda Wilkerson?
“Healthy aging means preserving the skin structure, function and minimizing cumulative damage,” she shared. “It’s also about making choices that support long-term skin health, from sun protection to evidence-based activities, so people can look and feel their best at every stage of life.”
The OLAY: Regenerist Treatments Collection isn’t just about beauty; it’s about empowering individuals to care for their skin with science-backed, inclusive solutions that work for everyone, at every stage of life.
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