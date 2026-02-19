Source: Warner Bros. TV / Getty

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion recently celebrated her 31st birthday over the past weekend, capped off with a stunning gift from her boyfriend, NBA star Klay Thompson. In a series of photos on Instagram, she was shown hugging the limited-edition Bentley, colored baby blue and topped with a blue ribbon.

According to reports, the Bentley model is a Mulsanne, which the luxury car manufacturer stopped producing in 2020. The price tag on the vehicle is estimated at $300,000 for its original pricing – for comparison, the Flying Spur model replacing it comes with a cost of $270,000.

Megan Thee Stallion gave her fans a close up look at the car in the last of the photo carousel, which showed her enjoying vacation time with Thompson on a yacht and on the beach. “Aw man I was not ready for this birthday trip to be over 🥹 A time was definitely had🏝️🍹🥳 THANK YOU BABY⚓️,” she wrote in the caption of the post.

