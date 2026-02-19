Close
Megan Thee Stallion Gets Birthday Bentley From Klay Thompson

From ‘Klay Day’ To Bentley Bae — Megan Thee Stallion Gets Birthday $300K Bentley From Klay Thompson — ‘I Was Not Ready!’

For her 31st birthday, Klay Thompson gifted his girlfriend, Megan Thee Stallion, with her dream car, a Bentley Mulsanne, estimated at $300,000.

Published on February 19, 2026
"The Jennifer Hudson Show" Season 4
Source: Warner Bros. TV / Getty

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion recently celebrated her 31st birthday over the past weekend, capped off with a stunning gift from her boyfriend, NBA star Klay Thompson. In a series of photos on Instagram, she was shown hugging the limited-edition Bentley, colored baby blue and topped with a blue ribbon.

According to reports, the Bentley model is a Mulsanne, which the luxury car manufacturer stopped producing in 2020. The price tag on the vehicle is estimated at $300,000 for its original pricing – for comparison, the Flying Spur model replacing it comes with a cost of $270,000.

Megan Thee Stallion gave her fans a close up look at the car in the last of the photo carousel, which showed her enjoying vacation time with Thompson on a yacht and on the beach. “Aw man I was not ready for this birthday trip to be over 🥹 A time was definitely had🏝️🍹🥳 THANK YOU BABY⚓️,” she wrote in the caption of the post.

RELATED CONTENT: Beachside Brunch, Bone Thugs & Bae — Megan Thee Stallion Throws Lavish Birthday Bash For Her Man Klay Thompson

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 16, 2025
Source: Raymond Hall/GC Images / Raymond Hall/GC Images

The “Savage” artist’s birthday comes just a few days after the Dallas Mavericks forward’s own birthday, which was February 8. She made sure that was a highly festive affair, throwing him a huge surprise party dubbed “Klay Day” which was attended by family and friends. Hip-Hop legends Bone Thugs-N-Harmony were also on hand to perform at the event. “Best birthday ever thanks to my baby. I’m still on cloud East 99,” Thompson wrote at the time.

The pair have been dating since last July, after fans spotted them both being affectionate with each other on social media. Since then, Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion have been public with their romance, buying a house together in October. The 31-year-old Houston, Texas native was thrilled to talk about her relationship with the NBA champion, saying she had “never dated somebody so kind.”

“This is my first relationship where I’ve ever been with somebody who’s genuinely a nice person, and he makes me genuinely happy,” she gushed to the New York Post. “I just never dated somebody like him before and I’m just grateful that he’s here by my side and he feels the same way about me.”

RELATED CONTENT: Hot Girl, Hot Dish: Megan Thee Stallion Reveals The Secret Southern Recipe That Won Klay Thompson’s Heart

