Hot Girl Matrimony? Megan Thee Stallion Hints At An Engagement With Klay Thompson

Hot Girl Cupid is outside, and she has her sights set on a ring.

According to People, Megan Thee Stallion is not simply in love, but she is also manifesting an engagement. The Houston Hottie recently popped up in Milan following the 2026 Winter Olympics and made it very clear that walking down the aisle is on her vision board.

In a YouTube short, Megan linked up with Team USA stars, including speed skater Brittany Bowe and hockey captain Hilary Knight, who had just announced their engagement. After congratulating the newly engaged couple, Meg could not help but get a little dreamy herself.

“I love love, that’s so sweet,” she said while crossing her fingers. Then she added the line that has the timeline buzzing. Megan said she’s “manifesting my engagement, too.”

The Olympians, including hockey standout Leila Edwards, joined her in crossing their fingers, sealing the moment with pure Black girl joy energy.