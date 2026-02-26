Close
Relationships

Megan Thee Stallion Hints At An Engagement With Klay Thompson

Hot Girl Matrimony? Megan Thee Stallion Hints At An Engagement With Klay Thompson

The Houston Hottie recently popped up in Milan following the 2026 Winter Olympics and made it very clear that walking down the aisle is on her vision board.

Published on February 26, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 16, 2025
Source: RaMegan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson are seen on July 16, 2025, in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)ymond Hall / Getty

Hot Girl Cupid is outside, and she has her sights set on a ring.

According to PeopleMegan Thee Stallion is not simply in love, but she is also manifesting an engagement. The Houston Hottie recently popped up in Milan following the 2026 Winter Olympics and made it very clear that walking down the aisle is on her vision board.

In a YouTube short, Megan linked up with Team USA stars, including speed skater Brittany Bowe and hockey captain Hilary Knight, who had just announced their engagement. After congratulating the newly engaged couple, Meg could not help but get a little dreamy herself.

RELATED CONTENT: From ‘Klay Day’ To Bentley Bae—Megan Thee Stallion Gets Birthday $300K Bentley From Klay Thompson

“I love love, that’s so sweet,” she said while crossing her fingers. Then she added the line that has the timeline buzzing. Megan said she’s “manifesting my engagement, too.”

The Olympians, including hockey standout Leila Edwards, joined her in crossing their fingers, sealing the moment with pure Black girl joy energy.

Check out the post:

Megan has been booed up with Klay Thompson of the Dallas Mavericks, and she has been glowing ever since. The couple made their red carpet debut in July 2025 and later stepped out together at her inaugural Pete and Thomas Foundation Gala in New York City. At the event, Megan called the four-time NBA champion the “nicest person I’ve ever met in my life.” So sweet.

In her recent interview with People, Meg opened up about being in her “comfy” era. She explained that love found her when she started prioritizing therapy, self-care and her mental health.

“I don’t never want to tell anybody to just jump in a relationship just because everybody else got one,” she said. “I didn’t even know I was going to be in my relationship, to be honest.”

Sis was minding her business and healing, and boom, here comes a 6-foot-6 shooting guard.

And if you think this manifestation talk is new, think again. An old tweet that resurfaced on X shows Megan writing back in 2011 that she was “marrying an athlete for sure,” adding that it would most likely be a basketball player. Talk about speaking it into existence.

From healing to hard launching to hinting at a proposal, it looks like Megan is stepping into her soft life era with confidence. Will wedding bells be next? The Hot Girl Coach says stay tuned.

RELATED CONTENT: Hot Girl, Hot Dish: Megan Thee Stallion Reveals The Secret Southern Recipe That Won Klay Thompson’s Heart

Related Tags

2026 Winter Olympics Dallas Mavericks engaged engagement Klay Thompson marriage marriage proposal Megan thee stallion
More from MadameNoire

You May Also Like

Iman Shumpert and Kayla Nicole

Iman Shumpert Reacts To 'Good Friend' Kayla Nicole's Reveal That He Once Dumped Her For Teyana Taylor—'I Wasn't Offended'

Bossip

Keep It Cute, Curtis: 50 Cent Drags Tina Knowles And Solange Into T.I. Beef But Dutifully Deletes Posts Amid BeyHive Buzz

Bossip
Real Housewives Of Atlanta Season 17 Posters

'RHOA' Season 17 Trailer

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Smiling Dentist in a Blue Scrub Uniform Standing in a Modern Dental Clinic

What Young Dental Professionals Are Prioritizing In Their Careers

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Trending
Dominique Fils-Aimé Green Press Photo
Music  |  Allison Hazel

Meet Dominique Fils-Aimé, The Haitian-Canadian Star Redefining Jazz For A New Generation: ‘This is My Vision’ [Exclusive]

Comment
Keepers of the Culture
3 Items
Target Keepers of the Culture  |  Victoria Kim

Cooking With Purpose — How Brittney Williams Honors Her Caribbean Roots Through Food

Comment
Keepers of the Culture
Target Keepers of the Culture  |  Martin Berrios

Purpose Behind The Lens: How Nate Edwards Films The Extraordinary Inside The Everyday

Comment
Keepers of the Culture
2 Items
Target Keepers of the Culture  |  Martin Berrios

There Are No Small Roles: Christian Robinson On Faith, Craft, and Purpose

Comment
Renae Bluitt Keepers of the Culture She Did That.
3 Items
Target Keepers of the Culture  |  Victoria Kim

Building With Purpose — How Renae Bluitt Champions Black Women Entrepreneurs

Comment

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Close