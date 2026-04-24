I Was ‘In Crisis’ — Kehlani Reveals The Dark Spiral That Led To Her Bipolar Disorder Diagnosis

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In a new interview with Vibe published April 22, Kehlani revealed that she finally has the “tools” to navigate challenges with her Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD) diagnosis. The “Folded” singer revealed she had been diagnosed with the mental health condition in April 2025.

“When you finally have the tools, you have the diagnosis. But along with the diagnosis comes the work,” Kehlani, who turned 31 on April 24, told Vibe. “So upon getting diagnosed, I got medicated and [did] different forms of therapy [like] somatic healing, but I also gained this tool belt of awareness. I’m starting to recognize my symptoms and triggers. I’m starting to learn what kind of life I have to lead as a person whose mind is different.”

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According to the Mayo Clinic, Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD) is a mental health condition that triggers intense and unstable emotions, including impulsive behaviors and a distorted self-image, among other challenges. It primarily affects emotional regulation and can involve fear of abandonment, self-harm, and persistent feelings of emptiness.

Transparency is key for Kehlani.

For the mother of one, being open about her struggles is essential when triggers begin to surface. She relies on a trusted circle for support, explaining to Vibe that she often tells them, “Hey, if you see these signs [of] I’m not sleeping, I’m not eating, I’m talking really fast. All of a sudden, I want to pick up 17 new hobbies, and I might dye my hair pink, maybe call me in and tell me I’m tripping. Call my psychiatrist. I’m in crisis.”

The “After Hours” singer said she sought professional help after reaching a point of “extreme paranoia,” which she connected to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

“I [was] having a hard time going outside and being in my house,” she said. “I’m yelling at the phone every day, thinking that me shaming everybody and being so angry was going to teach everyone. It [was] making my paranoia and anger worse.”