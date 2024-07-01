MadameNoire Featured Video

Singer Kehlani took to the bustling streets of London, England, to host a vibrant release party celebrating their fourth studio album, CRASH.

Adorned in a sleek leather bodysuit that accentuated their figure, paired with matching pants, the 29-year-old singer radiated elegance at the event as they delighted fans with an exclusive listening session of their acclaimed album at Koko Camden on June 27.

The “After Hours” singer complemented their alluring leather attire with cascading curly brunette locks that flowed down their back. They finished off the look with dramatic dark eyeliner, a peach lip, and subtle neutral eyeshadow.

Kehlani seemed to have a blast with fans. A June 30 TikTok video captured her enthusiastically twerking to Sexxy Red’s “Looking For The Hoes,” pumping up the crowd at Koko. In one memorable moment, the California native jumped close to the audience to dance alongside attendees.

Fans couldn’t get enough of the singer’s vibrant energy and captivating beauty, flooding the comments section with admiration.

“Kehlani is the moment,” wrote one user.

Another fan penned, “K is just so fine!”

Kehlani also brought out Jordan Adetunji during the CRASH London release party at Koko.

The two-time Grammy-nominated singer invited rising singer-songwriter Jordan Adetunji to perform his viral track “Kehlani” at their London album release party. Despite not being associated with their latest project, the singer strongly supports the popular single. A TikTok video posted in May captured them dancing and vibing to the song.

Jordan expressed gratitude to the R&B star for the incredible opportunity after the show.

“Big shout out to the queen Kehlani for bringing me out at her album launch,” he penned on June 28. “I’m forever grateful to this amazing woman.”

CRASH, released June 21, showcases Kehlani’s versatile vocal ability and introspective songwriting, mixing a blend of R&B, pop, reggaeton, and hip-hop influences. The album’s lead single, “After Hours,” gained significant streaming traction in May, garnering 2.1 million official on-demand U.S. streams from May 17-21, Billboard noted. By May 24-28, that number surged by 55% to 3.3 million streams.

“Next 2 U” has also stood out on the project for Kehlani’s vocal support of Palestine amid the country’s ongoing conflict with Israel, which continues to impact civilian life. On June 13, Kehlani shared on Instagram that they raised over $500,000 to aid local businesses in Falasteen, partnering with Palestine-based garment company Nol Collective to create a T-shirt inspired by the impactful song.