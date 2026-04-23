New York City Council Member Chi Ossé Slammed To The Ground While Protesting Black Woman’s Eviction — Shocking Arrest Caught On Camera

Source: Michael M. Santiago / Getty

New York City Council Member Chi Ossé was arrested on Wednesday while attending an anti-eviction protest.

According to Politico, Ossé, an ally of Mayor Zohran Mamdani and son of late hip-hop journalist Combat Jack, and the rest of the protesters were blocking city marshals from entering a Bedford-Stuyvesant property to conduct an eviction. Video of the incident shows NYPD officers tackling Ossé to the ground before arresting him.

RELATED CONTENT: Cerina Fairfax Was Murdered —So Why Is Roland Martin Centering Justin Fairfax’s Feelings [Op-Ed]

City Council Speaker Julie Menin called the incident “concerning” in a post on X and described him as having been “aggressively pushed” by the cops. “He was standing up for one of his constituents facing deed theft,” the speaker wrote. “We’re in touch with his office and the NYPD to ensure he is safe and quickly released.”

Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

A spokesperson for the NYPD said Ossé was charged with obstructing governmental administration, a misdemeanor, and with two counts of disorderly conduct, a lesser offense. The spokesperson also told the New York Times that Ossé was among several others arrested, though they didn’t specify the number. Ossé was released from jail on Wednesday afternoon.

Ossé, a democratic socialist, has regularly advocated for renters’ rights and for stronger protections. against “deed theft,” in which property is illegally transferred to a third party. On Monday, Ossé posted a video sharing information about Carmella Charrington’s case, the woman whose eviction Ossé was protesting.

From the New York Times:

The house, on Jefferson Avenue, is the latest front in the ongoing struggle against deed theft, a practice in which scammers take ownership of homes through fraud, often by forging homeowners’ signatures or tricking them into signing over deeds by promising to take care of financial concerns like mortgages and unpaid utilities. State officials said on Wednesday that the dispute over the Bedford-Stuyvesant house did not constitute deed theft.

Still, the practice has long been a concern in New York City, with thieves targeting older residents who have significant equity in homes they have owned for decades. State and city officials have sought to crack down on the practice.

The issue has become even more urgent in recent years as neighborhoods like Bedford-Stuyvesant that are home to many Black residents have gentrified, sending property values soaring. Investors have snapped up homes, in some cases looking to sell them for a quick profit or rent them out at high costs.

Ossé released an unsigned statement shortly after his arrest, calling for a moratorium on evictions related to deed theft. “These protections are the bare minimum, and families cannot wait any longer. Not another Black homeowner should have their home stolen,” the statement said. “Until deed theft ends, we will fight every single day.”

Mamdani spoke on the incident during an unrelated press conference on Wednesday, saying that he hadn’t seen the video yet but called the description provided by a reporter “incredibly concerning.”

“That’s exactly something that we’re going to follow up on, not just on the nature of this arrest, but also what was the underlying issue that was being protested,” Mamdani said. “I know he’s been on the front lines of fighting deed theft. It’s especially prevalent in his Council district, and I appreciate, frankly, the efforts that he’s led in the past on ensuring that this is front of mind for all of us.”

RELATED CONTENT: Ice Spice Defends Herself From Fan Who Slapped Her: See Video Footage Of Fight & Fans’ Wildest Reactions