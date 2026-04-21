Cerina Fairfax Was Murdered —So Why Is Roland Martin Centering Justin Fairfax’s Feelings [Op-Ed]

Source: Getty When news broke that former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax shot and killed his wife, Dr. Cerina Fairfax, before killing himself, the facts were immediate and devastating. A woman was murdered in her home, and two children were left to live with the aftermath. But within hours, something else began to take shape. On social media, Black men, including Roland Martin, posted photos of Fairfax smiling in fraternity gear, at events, in rooms full of promise and prestige. They remembered him as a “brother,” a “good man,” and someone full of potential. The images were soft, nostalgic, and intimate. It’s the kind of visual storytelling that gently pulls the viewer away from the violence and back toward the man. RELATED CONTENT: ‘Heartbreaking News’ — Former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax Allegedly Shot Wife Dead Before Turning Gun On Himself In Shocking Murder-Suicide And then came the full pivot. Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. On Roland Martin Unfiltered, what could have been a focused, unflinching conversation about domestic violence became a sprawling discussion centered on Black men’s mental health, status loss, depression, and the emotional burden of public failure. “A tragic story… but also mental health, depression, the silent killer among especially Black men,” Martin said as he introduced the segment. That “but also” wasn’t a transition. It was a pivot and a deflection. It took a moment that should have stayed centered on violence and accountability and rerouted it into a conversation about the killer’s feelings, his struggles, and his humanity. That was the real conversation. The woman he shot multiple times was reduced to the setup. To build that conversation, Martin assembled a panel of Black male psychologists—Dr. Alduan Tartt and Dr. Kevin Washington—along with commentary that worked, intentionally or not, to reframe the act of violence as the endpoint of a psychological unraveling rather than a deliberate exercise of power and control. This is how narrative machinery works. Dr. Tartt introduced what he called the “fallen high-status Black man” phenomenon, walking viewers through Fairfax’s résumé. He graduated from Duke and Columbia Law School. He was a rising political star. And then, the decline: rape allegations, career loss, divorce, a custody battle. He framed it as a “narcissistic injury cascade,” a neat clinical arc that turned a brutal act of violence into something that could be studied, mapped, and, ultimately, understood.

What got lost in that framing was the simplest fact of all: a man made a decision to kill his wife. Because once you turn violence into a “cascade,” it starts to sound less like a choice and more like a process. Less like accountability and more like inevitability. Dr. Washington took it a step further by wrapping the conversation in the language of neuropsychology. We heard about limbic systems, emotional dysregulation, and internal collapse. He walked viewers through what happens when a man loses his “buffers” like status, identity, and control. His comments were clinical and a powerful form of deflection. Because the more you locate the violence in the brain, in chemicals, circuits, and collapse, the less it reads as an act of power and as a deliberate choice. It becomes something that happened inside him, instead of something he did to her. When you pair that kind of public mourning that Martin and others did on social media with a televised segment that centers on his depression, his fall, his internal struggle, you’re not just covering a story. You’re curating a memory, and you’re helping decide which version of this man gets to live on. The accomplished one. The promising one. The brother. Not the murderer who destroyed his family. All of it, in this context, functioned as deflection and gaslighting the dead. Because the more time they spent mapping his internal world, the less time was spent sitting with what he did. Even as disclaimers were offered, like “this does not justify what happened,” the whole structure of the conversation told a different story. The act of murder became something to be explained through layers of stress, identity crisis, and untreated mental health struggles. And that’s where the problem lies. Because most people who experience depression do not kill their spouses. Most people who go through divorce, career loss, or public humiliation do not pick up a gun and end another person’s life. So when a show builds an entire segment around mental health in the immediate aftermath of intimate partner homicide, it risks doing something dangerous: it begins to blur the line between explanation and excuse. That blurring is reinforced when Martin himself asserts that a person who commits domestic violence is, by definition, dealing with a mental health issue that “has to be confronted.” What he is doing is reframing, and it carries consequences. Even the chyron told the story they wanted viewers to absorb. At one point, the screen flashed a statistic: Black men are four times more likely to die by suicide than Black women. But this wasn’t a story about suicide! It was a story about a man who killed his wife. That statistic didn’t clarify the violence; it redirected it. It pulled the audience out of the reality of what he did and into a broader narrative about male vulnerability and suffering. In that moment, the frame shifted away from her death and toward his distress. And that’s how it works. You layer context that doesn’t belong, and suddenly the act itself starts to blur and get absorbed into a larger story that makes the violence easier to explain, and therefore easier to live with. What disappears in this framing is the core truth of intimate partner violence: it is not simply about emotional collapse. It is about control, male entitlement, and the often unspoken but deeply ingrained belief that another person’s life is negotiable when a man feels he is losing something. And that belief system never gets named. Instead, viewers are walked through the tragedy of a man who “lost everything”—his career, his reputation, his family—until the killing itself starts to read as the final, catastrophic chapter in his personal downfall. Meanwhile, Dr. Cerina Fairfax became a detail in the conversation. She was described as “amazing,” “kind,” and “a great dentist.” The panel acknowledged that she “did not deserve this.” And then the conversation quickly moved on back to him, his pain, his loss, and back to what this means for Black men. It mirrors what was already happening online, where fraternity brothers and colleagues circulated images of the man Fairfax used to be and reinforced a collective memory that softened the rupture between who he was and what he did. Together, the social media posts and the televised panel form a kind of narrative ecosystem that absorbs the violence and redistributes attention away from it, and leaves the victim structurally marginalized in her own death. This is a patterned response that does psychological and social work.