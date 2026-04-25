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Olympian Junelle Bromfield’s Style Dominates Past The Finish Line

6 Reasons Olympic Track And Field Star Junelle Bromfield’s Style Dominates Far Past The Finish Line

Junelle's wedding dress and style have gone viral, highlighting her confident, risk-taking fashion sense.

Published on April 24, 2026
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F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas - Qualifying
Source: Kym Illman / Getty

Junelle Bromfield is a whole wife now. The Jamaican track star recently made headlines after her gorgeous melanated nuptials with fellow track star Noah Lyles.

The two were married on April 4 in Trenton, Georgia. Vogue dropped images from their wedding—and they instantly went viral. The couple celebrated melanin with beautiful shades of brown, cream, tan, caramel, and mocha.’

RELATED CONTENT: Not A ‘You Look Beautiful’ In Sight — Junelle Lyles Explains Noah Lyles’ Dry First Wedding Look Reaction And Baby, The Internet Isn’t Buying It

Noah Lyles & Junelle Bromfield Go Viral After Junelle’s Wedding Dress Reveal

When the internet tried to stir up chatter around Noah’s reaction during Junelle’s dress reveal, the couple stayed far away from the noise. They have not fed into the conversation, unbothered, in love, and fully locked in.

Together, they are one of the most talked-about couples in track and field. They are the literal definition of “a movement by myself, but a force when we’re together.” Both bring elite talent, presence, and star power to the sport. Noah, who runs for Team USA, has shattered records, built a reputation as one of the fastest men alive, and continues to stand out as an Olympic champion with swagger to spare.

Junelle, now his better half, is a track force in her own right. Representing Jamaica, she has helped lead her team to victories, built her own name in the sport, and made a stunning impact on the Olympic stage.

But the track is only one part of why people are paying attention to Junelle. Her style is just as medal-worthy.

Why Junelle Bromfield’s Fashion Keeps Us Watching

Junelle does not play about fashion, beauty, or style. Her melanin stays glowing. Her looks know how to highlight her shape. She is clearly not afraid of a short hemline, bold color, or a fit that puts her toned runner’s legs on full display. Her style is bold, sexy, polished, playful, and never flat.

2024 GQ Men Of The Year Party
Source: JC Olivera / Getty

She likes a moment, and more importantly, she knows how to create one.

Between her red carpet appearances with Noah and the style gems she posts across Instagram, Junelle has already built the kind of fashion catalog that keeps people scrolling.

The same woman who shows up with discipline, skill, and power on the track also serves a lewk every single time. Scroll through the slides for six reasons why we love her style.

1. Junelle Bromfield Knows How To Show Off Her Fab Legs

There have been plenty of times when Junelle has stepped out in a look that puts her sculpted runner’s legs front and center. Mini dresses, blazer dresses, short skirts, and tailored pieces all work in her favor because they stretch her frame and spotlight one of her standout features. Junelle looks TF good, making us want to get on the track, book a gym class, or at least rethink our own hemline choices.

2. Junelle Has Fun With Fashion

One of the best things about Junelle’s style is that it never feels stiff. She mixes aesthetics, switches up the mood, and clearly enjoys getting dressed. You can see that she is willing to take risks, try something unexpected, and move between different vibes without taking fashion too seriously.

3. Junelle Is Not Afraid Of Bold Color

We have seen her in bright chartreuse. We have seen her in warm chocolates and rich browns. And we have seen her in fiery orange. Junelle understands how to work with color in a way that brings even more life to her chocolate skin.

4. Junelle’s Style, Much Like Her Track Record, Has Range

Do not put Junelle’s fashion in a box because it does not belong there. She can do street style, polished glamour, vacation dress, red carpet fashion, and clean professional looks without missing a beat. One day she is giving sleek and fitted. Another day she is giving casual and cool. Then she turns around and gives something glossy and camera-ready.

5. Junelle Understands The Power Of A Statement Piece

F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas - Day 4
Source: Bryan Steffy – Formula 1 / Getty

When you look at her outfits, there is often one item doing exactly what it needs to do. Sometimes it is a bold red shoe. Other times, it may be a bright coat, a pair of embellished jeans, or a bag that pulls the whole thing together. Junelle makes style statements and runs with them (fast).

6. Junelle Embraces Her Hair As Part Of The Fashion Story

Junelle embraces her hair as part of the fashion story - HB fashion style story. Junelle bromfield and noah lyles at the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas - Qualifying
Source: Kym Illman / Getty

You cannot talk about Junelle’s style without talking about her hair. Her hairstyles help finish the look every time. She has worn cornrows, braids, soft swept-up styles, and other protective styles. The runner also loves a sleek buss-down lace front moment when the look calls for it, but don’t get it twisted, her natural hair turns heads, too.

RELATED CONTENT: Olympic Power Couple Noah Lyles And Junelle Bromfield’s ‘All-Shades Of Melanin’ Themed Wedding Exemplified Black Love: See Pics!

Related Tags

Fashion Junelle Bromfield Junelle Lyles Noah Lyles style
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