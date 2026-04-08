Noah Lyles And Junelle Bromfield’s Wedding Was 'Melanin' Magic
Olympic Power Couple Noah Lyles And Junelle Bromfield’s ‘All-Shades Of Melanin’ Themed Wedding Exemplified Black Love: See Pics!
Black love will always move people, but it hits a little different when it’s speedy sweeties Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield. The Olympic stars officially tied the knot on April 4 at The Conservatory at Blackberry Ridge in Trenton, Georgia, and their ceremony was melanin magic.
According to Vogue, it was built around an “All Shades of Melanin” theme; the celebration wasn’t just beautiful to look at; it was a full-on statement about Blackness, heritage, and the kind of love that feels both modern and deeply rooted.
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Vogue and PEOPLE report that the “All Shades of Melanin” concept showed up everywhere, from the rich brown tones worn by the bridal party to the couple’s emphasis on incorporating Junelle’s Jamaican heritage and supporting Black-owned businesses.
The ceremony was also emotionally charged as both the bride and groom shed tears.
“It was definitely a ceremony of unity,” said Junelle to Vogue. “It was just amazing to see the different cultures mesh into one. Everybody was having fun, interacting, and filled with love.”
“I already knew I was gonna cry, I just didn’t know when,” said Noah. But when Janelle read the title of her vows, I was like, ‘Oh, yep, this is the part. This is when I cry.’ Her hands shook so much that she couldn’t hold the vow book, so I ended up holding it for her. But I was also crying, so I couldn’t wipe away my own tears. It was a super magical moment.”
Junelle wore a Pantora Bridal gown, Noah wore a chocolate-colored Musika suit, and the overall color style gave the whole ceremony a warm, regal feel instead of the usual copy-and-paste wedding aesthetic people are used to seeing. It looked like a celebration designed by people who knew exactly who they were and didn’t feel the need to water any of it down.
And the details only made it better. The ceremony featured emotional vows, a gospel performance by Tasha Cobbs Leonard, and a reception packed with dancing, fashion changes, and fireworks that closed out the night like a movie.
Noah even gave his groomsmen Omega watches, while Vogue noted personalized anime-inspired suit linings that added a little of his personality to the formalwear.
For the reception, both the bride and groom wore second looks. Junelle donned a shorter gown complete with gloves and a train, while Noah ditched his bow tie and vest.
The happy couple also noted that they had perfect weather for their ceremony, and while there had been a forecast of rain the entire week, it held off until the very end. After the last firework burst, rain began to fall, making everything picture perfect.
“I think that was magical,” said Junelle.
People love seeing Black couples win, but this one hit especially hard because it blended excellence, vulnerability, style, athletic greatness, and cultural pride all at once.
Congrats to the happy couple!
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