Olympic Power Couple Noah Lyles And Junelle Bromfield’s ‘All-Shades Of Melanin’ Themed Wedding Exemplified Black Love: See Pics!

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Black love will always move people, but it hits a little different when it’s speedy sweeties Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield. The Olympic stars officially tied the knot on April 4 at The Conservatory at Blackberry Ridge in Trenton, Georgia, and their ceremony was melanin magic.

According to Vogue, it was built around an “All Shades of Melanin” theme; the celebration wasn’t just beautiful to look at; it was a full-on statement about Blackness, heritage, and the kind of love that feels both modern and deeply rooted.

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Vogue and PEOPLE report that the “All Shades of Melanin” concept showed up everywhere, from the rich brown tones worn by the bridal party to the couple’s emphasis on incorporating Junelle’s Jamaican heritage and supporting Black-owned businesses.

The ceremony was also emotionally charged as both the bride and groom shed tears.