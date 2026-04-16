Work, Work, Work, Work, Work — Rihanna To Receive 2026 Edison Achievement Award For Her Billion-Dollar Brilliance

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Congratulations are in order for the Bajan beauty Rihanna. On April 14, the singer and Fenty Beauty founder and CEO was crowned with the 2026 Edison Achievement Award, “the organization’s highest honor recognizing individuals who are reshaping industries and the world through innovation,” according to a press release.

The Edison Awards spotlight the world’s most impactful innovations, providing honorees with community, credibility, visibility, and the connections needed to drive market growth. According to the CEO of the Edison Awards, Frank Bonafilia, Rihanna has exemplified all of these qualities, breaking new ground across “music, beauty, fashion, and philanthropy while setting new standards for creativity, inclusivity, and global influence.”

Bonafilia added, “She embodies the spirit of Thomas Edison, by using inclusive innovation as a catalyst for progress. We are honored to recognize her with this year’s award.”

Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Rihanna will be honored virtually with the 2026 Edison Achievement Award on April 16 in Fort Myers, Florida, alongside Adam Silver, Commissioner of the National Basketball Association.

Rihanna’s incredible career.

Over the years, the mother of three has built a remarkable career. She has earned nine Grammy Awards and received 34 nominations, with her first win coming in 2008 for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration for “Umbrella” with JAŸ-Z. Additional standout wins include “LOYALTY” with Kendrick Lamar (2018) and “The Monster” with Eminem (2014), which both scored wins in the Best Rap/Sung Collaboration category.

In 2023, she delivered a historic Super Bowl Halftime Show performance that drew more than 118.7 million viewers, making it the second most-watched Super Bowl in history, according to Nielsen Fast National data and Adobe Analytics.