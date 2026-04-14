Close
YoungMadame

Ice Spice Sued For $400K After Allegedly Stiffing Wig Designer

‘This Is What Entitlement Looks Like!’ — Ice Spice Sued For $400K After Messy $20K Wig Dispute

The Bella Brand is suing Ice Spice for breach of contract and seeking $400K in compensatory and punitive damages from the Hip-Hop superstar.

Published on April 14, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

VETEMENTS: Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026
Source: Pierre Suu / Getty

According to court docs obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, Ice Spice allegedly didn’t pony up the cash for some custom wigs, and the company is looking for their coins.

The “Big Guy” rapper allegedly refused to pay $20,000 for the 25 custom wigs she ordered from The Bella Brand, didn’t take the order, and slammed the brand on social media, and is now facing a deposition.

RELATED CONTENT: ‘I’m All Better Now’ — Ice Spice Shocks Fans Revealing Illness Led To Her Drastic Weight Loss

Per TMZ Hip Hop:

The legal drama started in 2025 when Spice was first slapped with the suit for allegedly reneging on a discounted $20,000 deal for the 25 custom-made wigs.

The docs say Spice signed a contract for Alexis to create the one-of-a-kind wigs, but Thee Bella Brand claims Spice didn’t make good on her promise to pay or take delivery of the wigs … and then went on to tarnish the reputation of Alexis and her wigs on social media when things went awry between them.

What’s more, the lawsuit claims the lies spread by Spice and her team caused major reputational damage to Alexis that cost her thousands of dollars after she temporarily lost a repeat celebrity customer.

According to the celebrity gossip site, The Bella Brand is suing Ice Spice for breach of contract and seeking $400K in compensatory and punitive damages from the Hip-Hop superstar.

The company’s attorney, Justin Mungai, of ChaudhryLaw, told TMZ Hip Hop that the deposition date is scheduled for late April, but also says that it could change due to scheduling conflicts.

In a statement to the website, Mungai said, “This is what entitlement looks like. Fame is not immunity from the law. Ice Spice will be held accountable.”

Ice Spice did not respond when reached out to for comment.

RELATED CONTENT: Ice Spice Celebrates Her ‘NUEVAYoL’ Roots In H&M’s New York Campaign

Related Tags

Ice Spice lawsuit The Bella Brand wig wigs

More from MadameNoire

You May Also Like

Nia Long for Playboy

Nia Long Poses For 'Playboy' And Talks Protecting Her Peace, Dating Younger, And Drowning Out The 'Michael' Hate: 'No One Can Interfere With My Sanity'

Bossip
Ashlee Jenae Joe McCann

Ashlee Jenae: Influencer Had Massive Fight With Fiancé Before Mysterious Death, Resort Staff Had To Separate Couple

Bossip
YSL Beauty Drive Thru

Olandria Carthen Has Entered Her Designer Era With A Must-Have Brandon Blackwood Collab

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Red Carpet Rundown: Top Fashion Moments From The 2026 WNBA Draft

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Trending
Nicholas Monacelli
2 Items
Breaking News  |  Shannon Dawson

Called The N-Word, Then Dragged By Her Braids — Shocking Video Captures Black Woman Dragged From Bar By White Man

Comment
30 Items
Sports  |  Shannon Dawson

Bucket Baddies With Big Energy — The 30 Hottest NBA Players In The Game Right Now

Comment
BNP Paribas Open 2026 - Previews
YoungMadame  |  Davonta Herring

Coco Gauff Defends Appearance In New Ad: ‘My 4C Hair Is Good Enough For A High-Fashion Brand’

Comment
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-OSCARS-ARRIVALS
10 Items
Entertainment  |  Julia Austin

9 Famous Lesbian Women Who Were Married To Men

Comment
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA -- Pictured: Shamea Morton Mwangi -- (Photo by: Michael Serine/Bravo) NUP_208387_01219.jpg 2025 Bravo Media, LLC
3 Items
Exclusives  |  Danica Daniel

She Can Go — Shamea Morton Teases The ‘RHOA’ Housewife She’d Love To See Lose Her Peach [Exclusive]

Comment

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Close