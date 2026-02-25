Close
Ice Spice Flaunts 'Fab' Style In H&M’s New Campaign

Ice Spice Celebrates Her ‘NUEVAYoL’ Roots In H&M’s New York Campaign

The Bronx-bred rapper is featured in H&M’s new campaign aimed at New Yorkers who were born and raised in the city that never sleeps.

Published on February 25, 2026
ice spice
Source: Screenshot courtesy of YouTube @hennesandmauritz

Ice Spice may not be the mega star she was just a few years ago, but the woman is still doing her thing. The Bronx rapper is part of H&M’s new campaign celebrating native New Yorkers. (Eat your hearts out, transplants!)

According to Variety, Ice Spice will be joining the likes of actor John Turturro, models Paloma Elsesser and Kai Schreiber, and content creator Kareem Rahma in H&M’s new campaign aimed at New Yorkers who were born and raised in the city that never sleeps.

H&M’s new series also aims to highlight various cities and their individual fashion influences and energies. Ice Spice and company will be featured in H&M’s New York installment, and truth be told, we’re not mad at it one bit.

H&M x Ice Spice
Source: H&M / H&M

RELATED CONTENT: Ice Spice Slams Ozempic Rumors And ‘Lazy’ Fans After Weight Loss: ‘You Never Heard Of A Gym?’

The “Munch” rapper seems happy to be a part of the new campaign and has no problem celebrating her “NUEVAYoL” heritage for all to see. “One of the best things about New York is the style. You get inspired every day by the unique characters you see out and about. No doubt my style—and the way I express myself—has been shaped by the city,” said Ice Spice in a press statement.

H&M x Ice Spice
Source: H&M / H&M

Per Variety:

The campaign imagery highlights a broad range of wardrobe staples and statement pieces available now on H&M’s site. Ice Spice appears in an oversized printed mesh T-shirt paired with barrel regular waist jeans, while Turturro is styled in a denim trucker jacket layered under a sweeping atelier coat. Fashion fixture Lynn Yaeger brings her signature maximalism to a balloon midi skirt teamed with a denim trucker jacket and Mary Jane flats, and Paloma Elsesser models pared-back basics including fitted tees and barrel jeans.

We’re actually looking forward to seeing who H&M recruits for their city series as the campaign expands outside of New York.

H&M x Ice Spice
Source: H&M / H&M

Check out Ice Spice and company repping for NYC below, and let us know your thoughts about H&M’s new campaign in the comments section.

RELATED CONTENT: Recipe For Love: Ice Spice And Sauce Gardner Spark Romance Rumors With Steamy Selfie

Fashion Ice Spice New York

